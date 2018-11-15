Will This Daily Show PSA on “Presidential Harassment” Prove That Trump Is a Victim After All?

President Donald Trump and his supporters keep using a particular strategy because it works for them: repeat alarmist phrases so many times that they enter the mainstream conversation. Now that the Democrats have regained some congressional oversight by winning the House of Representatives, the Trump administration’s new buzzwords are “presidential harassment.” Mitch McConnell threatened last week that “the Democrats will have to decide just how much presidential harassment they think is good strategy. I’m not so sure it’ll work for them.” Trump has already codified the term with a grammatically questionable tweet.

The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

Luckily The Daily Show is here to help you make sense of a linguistic landscape where bragging about sexual assault is “locker room talk” but investigating whether the president of the United States has colluded with a foreign power is “harassment.” Correspondent Michael Kosta explains in a PSA with warnings like, “Don’t try to touch the president’s intimate areas, like his tax returns. That’s a private area that’s reserved for the president’s wife and his Russian investors.”

“How can the most powerful man in the world be the victim?” asked host Trevor Noah. “This is like complaining about God being bullied. ‘They said I looked like Santa and that’s why I sent the volcano!’ ” But if we do want to talk about “presidential harassment,” how about all those years Trump spent questioning Barack Obama’s birthplace in an effort to undermine his presidency?