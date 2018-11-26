Creed II’s Florian Munteanu, Steven Caple Jr.. Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, and Michael B. Jordan. John Lamparski/Getty Images

MGM’s Creed II, of the Rocky franchise, hit a record $55 million in U.S. box office sales over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. This makes it the most successful debut of the entire franchise, as well as the biggest domestic opening ever for a live-action film over the five-day Thanksgiving period. The movie also earned $35 million from Friday to Sunday, a record for a non-Disney Thanksgiving release. The first Creed earned $29.6 million during its weekend debut.

Although Creed II was not embraced by critics to nearly the extent of Creed, its success would seem to cement both the power of the Rocky franchise and the stardom of Michael B. Jordan, who returns as boxer Adonis Creed. Jordan also played the villain in the year’s biggest box-office success, Black Panther.

Creed II is not only in seventh place for the largest Thanksgiving five-day opening ever, but it has already earned $16 million more than the first Creed. The overall winner for the Thanksiving period was another sequel, Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, which earned over $125 million worldwide