In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by SB Nation’s Spencer Hall to discuss Texas A&M’s seven-overtime victory over LSU. Joshua Robinson of the Wall Street Journal also joins to talk about the biggest soccer match in the history of Argentina, the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate, which got canceled after River partisans attacked the Boca team bus. Finally, Slate’s Jim Newell will assess “The Match,” a made-for-TV spectacle in which Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played for a winner-take-all purse of $9 million.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Josh’s Slate piece on Texas A&M’s seven-overtime win over LSU.

• Most of the bad calls against LSU were not actually bad calls, says a former NFL referee.

• Jimbo Fisher’s nephew reportedly punched LSU’s Steve Kragthorpe, and former Tigers running back Kevin Faulk got involved.

• Robinson’s pregame feature for the Wall Street Journal on the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

• Robinson’s piece upon the game’s postponement.

• The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay on the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pay-per-view debacle.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Denis Hopovacs:

Stefan’s Denis Hopovac: NBC soccer broadcaster Arlo White is very fond of Olivier Giroud’s “meaty French forehead.”

Josh’s Denis Hopovac: In praise of the Battle of the Bones trophy, the prize in a no longer extant college football rivalry.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about what an NJ.com job listing tells us about dues-paying in sports media.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.