Live at Politics and Prose

Lose Well

Willing to fail big.

By

Listen to Episode No. 227 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Chris Gethard discusses his book Lose Well at Politics and Prose.

You can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

Books Comedy Podcasts