Seahawks’ Chris Carson Does a Dang Front-Flip Over a Defender Like He’s Nadia Comăneci or Something

A perfect 10.0. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Someone once wrote that the trend of NFL players hurdling their opponents will “eventually result in disaster.” That was me. I wrote that after the Browns’ David Njoku attempted a terrible leap over a defender on Sunday. At almost the exact moment I published those words, Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (who apparently doesn’t read this website during games) tried a hurdle of his own. Instead of failing and getting hurt, Carson executed a spectacular front-flip and stuck the landing.

Chris Carson just hurdled a defender, did a front flip, then stuck the landing 😱😱😱 #SEAvsCAR pic.twitter.com/90cYbSpEaH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 25, 2018

I may have to revisit my stance on NFL players launching themselves into the air. I mean, look at Carson here. That’s a gold medal-worthy vault.

A FULL FLIP AND HE STICKS THE LANDING 😱 @ccarson_32 pic.twitter.com/JUTySlw48L — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 25, 2018

Long live the NFL hurdle. Anyone who thinks it’s a bad idea is an idiot.