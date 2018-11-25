Sports

Seahawks’ Chris Carson Does a Dang Front-Flip Over a Defender Like He’s Nadia Comăneci or Something

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against Eric Reid #25 and Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
A perfect 10.0.
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Someone once wrote that the trend of NFL players hurdling their opponents will “eventually result in disaster.” That was me. I wrote that after the Browns’ David Njoku attempted a terrible leap over a defender on Sunday. At almost the exact moment I published those words, Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (who apparently doesn’t read this website during games) tried a hurdle of his own. Instead of failing and getting hurt, Carson executed a spectacular front-flip and stuck the landing.

I may have to revisit my stance on NFL players launching themselves into the air. I mean, look at Carson here. That’s a gold medal-worthy vault.

Long live the NFL hurdle. Anyone who thinks it’s a bad idea is an idiot.

