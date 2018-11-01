Carly Rae Jepsen’s Joyous New Single Celebrates Self-Love and “Self-Love”

Carly Rae Jepsen is the “queen” of many things, from Japanese shampoo commercials to preserving our sanity in troubled times. Now we can add songs about masturbation to the ever-growing list of accomplishments that Jepsen has dominion over. On Thursday, the pop star released a new single, “Party for One,” which she said in a statement is “an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it’s something I’m learning to do more and more.” Sure enough, the lyrics are a tribute to singledom and self-affirmation:

Party for one If you don’t care about me I’ll just dance for myself Back on my beat I’ll be the one If you don’t care about me Making love to myself Back on my beat

There are many songs about self-love that also sound like they’re about, y’know, self-love.(Looking at you, “Love Myself.”) But in the case of “Party for One,” that innuendo isn’t confined to the lyrics. The music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, features Jepsen at a hotel surfing TV channels and encountering a suggestive ad for the “confidential, easy, fast” hotline 1-800-PARTY-4-1. The rest of the video follows Jepsen and a variety of other singles staying at the same hotel in various states of undress: lying on the bed in their underwear, eating naked in the bathtub, and, in the case of one old woman in lingerie, pulling sex toys out of a bag and holding them aloft like they’re Simba in The Lion King.

Jepsen also announced that she has a new album coming out next year, her first since 2015’s Emotion. In the interim, Jepsen has collaborated with the likes of Bleachers and Charli XCX and put out another single of her own, “Cut to the Feeling.”