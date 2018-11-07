Rumored Breaking Bad Movie to Begin Filming in New Mexico

AMC

I am the one who deceives: A Breaking Bad movie will soon begin filming in New Mexico under a fake name, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The newspaper reports that according to an anonymous source, the Sony Studios project known as Greenbrier is actually a spinoff of the hit AMC series created by Vince Gilligan. That would seem to confirm rumors that Gilligan is writing and executive-producing a two-hour Breaking Bad movie after signing a three-year deal with Sony TV earlier this year.

Without confirmation, it’s difficult to speculate about the plot or whether any of the original cast would return for the new movie. Greenbrier claims to follow “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom,” so maybe it’ll catch up with Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman? Then again, this all assumes that there is no real Greenbrier movie. Whatever the case, something is going to start filming in New Mexico soon, so the owners of the Walter White House had better start pizza-proofing their roof.