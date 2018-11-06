Texas residents who have not yet voted have only three hours left to get to the ballot boxes and choose between incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate who has been gaining ground in a race historically won by Republicans. Therefore, a celebrity endorsement at this point might seem a little late. But if anyone can sway voters’ minds at the 11th (or technically ninth) hour, it’s Beyoncé. The music icon just announced her support for O’Rourke with an Instagram post.

Alongside a GIF of herself donning a “Beto for Senate” hat, she encouraged her followers to vote. “I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right,” she wrote.

