The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Julie & Julia. Columbia Pictures

Must Watch

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Good Watch

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cape Fear

Cloverfield

Doctor Strange

The English Patient

Fair Game - Director’s Cut

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

National Lampoon’s Animal House

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

Green Room (Nov. 12)

The Pixar Story (Nov. 18)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (Nov. 22)

Binge Watch

Pocoyo Season 4 (Nov. 29)

Nostalgia Watch

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Family Watch

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

If You’re Bored

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

From Dusk Til Dawn

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Stink!

Transcendence

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs.

Evil (Nov. 3)

Homecoming Season 1 (2016) (Nov. 5)

Into the Forest (Nov. 7)

The Sea of Trees (Nov. 8)

The Break-Up (Nov. 16)

To Build or Not to Build Season 2 (Nov. 23)

Netflix Programming

Angela’s Christmas

Follow This: Part 3

The Judgement

Brainchild (Nov. 2)

House of Cards Season 6 (Nov. 2)

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black (Nov. 2)

The Holiday Calendar (Nov. 2)

The Other Side of the Wind (Nov. 2)

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (Nov. 2)

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons (Nov. 5)

Beat Bugs Season 3 (Nov. 9)

La Reina del Flow (Nov. 9)

Medal of Honor (Nov. 9)

Outlaw King (Nov. 9)

Spirit Riding Free Season 7 (Nov. 9)

Super Drags (Nov. 9)

The Great British Baking Show Collection 6 (Nov. 9)

Treehouse Detectives Season 2 (Nov. 9)

Westside (Nov. 9)

London Wainwright III: Surviving Twin (Nov. 13)

Oh My Ghost (Nov. 13)

Warrior (Nov. 13)

May The Devil Take You (Nov. 15)

The Crew (Nov. 15)

Cam (Nov. 16)

Narcos: Mexico (Nov. 16)

Ponysitters Club Season 2 (Nov. 16)

Prince of Peoria (Nov. 16)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Nov. 16)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Nov. 16)

The Kominsky Method (Nov. 16)

The Princess Switch (Nov. 16)

The Last Kingdom Season 3 (Nov. 19)

Kulipari: Dream Walker (Nov. 20)

Motown Magic (Nov. 20)

Sabrina (Nov. 20)

The Final Table (Nov. 20)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Nov. 20)

The Tribe (Nov. 21)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (Nov. 22)

The Christmas Chronicles (Nov. 22)

Frontier Season 3 (Nov. 23)

Fugitiva (Nov. 23)

Sick Note (Nov. 23)

Sick Note Season 2 (Nov. 23)

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel (Nov. 27)

1983 (Nov. 30)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Nov. 30)

Baby (Nov. 30)

Death by Magic (Nov. 30)

F is for Family Season 3 (Nov. 30)

Happy as Lazzaro (Nov. 30)

Rajima Chawal (Nov. 30)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 2 (Nov. 30)

The World Is Yours (Nov. 30)

Tiempo compartido (Nov. 30)

HBO

Pacific Rim: Uprising. Universal Pictures

Good Watch

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version)

Cop Car

Crimes and Misdemeanors

In the Name of the Father

Invictus

The Mask

Tightrope

Love, Simon (Nov. 10)

Paddington 2 (Nov. 10)



Car Snob Propaganda

Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version) (Nov. 3)



Family Watch

Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

If You’re Bored

Anywhere But Here

Cooties

Cradle 2 the Grave

Dangerous Minds

Edge of Darkness

Empire

Extreme Measures

Firewall

First Daughter (2004)

Four Christmases

Hard Candy

Head Over Heels (2001)

Knight and Day (Extended Version)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Vampires Suck (Extended Version)

Volcano

Without a Trace (1983)

Annabelle: Creation (Nov. 14)

Ideal Home (Nov. 14)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (Nov. 17)

Tomb Raider (2018) (Nov. 24)



HBO Original Programming

HBO First Look: Bohemian Rhapsody

We Are Not Done Yet (Nov. 8)

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special (Nov. 10)

The Price of Everything (Nov. 12)

24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil (Nov. 13)

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes (Nov. 15)

Entre Nos: Orlando Leyba (Nov. 16)

HBO First Look: The Favourite (Nov. 19)

The Truth About Killer Robots (Nov. 26)



Season Premieres

Axios, documentary series premiere (Nov. 4)

Room 104, Season 2 premiere (Nov. 9)

Sally4Ever, Season 1 premiere (Nov. 11)

Sesame Street, Season 49 premiere (Nov. 17)

My Brilliant Friend, series premiere (Nov. 18)



Season Finales

Tracey Ullman’s Show, Season 3 finale (Nov. 2)

Pod Save America, series finale (Nov. 3)

The Deuce, Season 2 finale (Nov. 4)

Esme & Roy, Season 1A finale (Nov. 10)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 16 finale (Nov. 17)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 5 finale (Nov. 19)

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 3 finale (Nov. 19)

Axios, documentary series finale (Nov. 25)



Estrenos

Diez Minutos Antes

La Familia (Nov. 9)

Hombre de Fe (Nov. 23)

Amazon Prime

Wonder. Lionsgate

Must Watch

McQueen (Nov. 17)



Good Watch

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The Birdcage

Downsizing (Nov. 24)

Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite)

Excalibur

Leaving Las Vegas

Little Man Tate

Made (2001)

Michael Clayton

The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta)

The Red Violin (Le violon rouge)

Terms of Endearment

Wonder (Nov. 2)



Binge Watch

The Expanse Season 3 (Nov. 15)

Little Women Season 1 (Nov. 20)



007 Watch

Die Another Day

The Living Daylights

The World Is Not Enough



Nostalgia Watch

Cruel Intentions

My Girl (1991)



Family Watch

The Adventures of Tintin

If You’re Bored

21

2001 Maniacs (2005)

Alice (2016)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Candyman: Day of the Dead

Child’s Play (1988)

Christmas with the Kranks

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours (1990)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Jacob’s Ladder

Kick-Ass (Nov. 3)

Like Water

Little Odessa

Lord of War

Making Contact (Joey)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mulholland Falls

The Magnificent Seven Ride!

The Mexican

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Weird Science

The Children Act (Nov. 10)

Gotti (Nov. 15)

Siberia (Nov. 17)

Condemned (2015) (Nov. 18)

Box of Moonlight (Nov. 21)

Loving Pablo (Nov. 21)

Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea (Nov. 22)

Harry Brown (Nov. 29)

Sleepless (Nov. 30)



Amazon Original Programming

Mirzapur Season 1

Homecoming Season 1 (Nov.2)

Beat Season 1 (Nov. 9)

Little Big Awesome Season 1b (Nov. 9)

Patriot Season 2 (Nov. 9)

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (Prime Exclusive) (Nov. 16)

Gymkhana Files Season 1 (Nov. 16)

Kung Fu Panda Village Season 1a (Nov. 16)

Creative Galaxy Holiday Special (Nov. 20)

Pete the Cat Holiday Special (Nov. 20)

Inside Jokes Season 1 (Nov. 30)

Hulu

Goldfinger. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Must Watch

Amélie (2001)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Good Watch

28 Days Later (2002)

The Accused (1988)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Alice (1990)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Existenz (1999)

Gloria (2014)

Hoosiers (1986)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Made (2001)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

Wonder (2017) (Nov. 2)

An Ordinary Man (2017) (Nov. 3)

Europa Report (2013) (Nov. 7)

Under the Tree (2018) (Nov. 8)

Big Hero 6 (2014) (Nov. 10)

Monster’s Ball (2001) (Nov. 11)

The Wolfpack (2015) (Nov. 12)

Cartel Land (2015) (Nov. 15)

The Bank Job (2008) (Nov. 15)

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016) (Nov. 16)

Dept Q: The Absent One (2016) (Nov. 16)

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes (2016) (Nov. 16)

Hero (“Ying Xiong”) (2002) (Nov. 18)

Best of Enemies (2015) (Nov. 28)

Binge Watch

Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC) (Nov. 2)

Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11 (Sony) (Nov. 9)

Baskets Complete Season 3 (FX) (Nov. 23)

007 Watch

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

A View to Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

Goldeneye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Christmas Watch

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

A Christmas Kiss II (2011) (Nov. 15)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) (Nov. 15)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015) (Nov. 15)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016) (Nov. 15)

Angels in the Snow (2015) (Nov. 15)

Back to Christmas (2014) (Nov. 15)

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014) (Nov. 15)

Christmas Belle (2013) (Nov. 15)

Christmas with the Andersons (2016) (Nov. 15)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016) (Nov. 15)

Holly’s Holiday (2012) (Nov. 15)

Married by Christmas (2016) (Nov. 15)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014) (Nov. 15)

My Santa (2013) (Nov. 15)

Naughty & Nice (2014) (Nov. 15)

The Christmas Calendar (2017) (Nov. 15)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012) (Nov. 15)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007) (Nov. 15)

Nostalgia Watch: Jon Stewart Edition

The Faculty (1998)

Family Watch

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)

Barbie The Pearl Princess (2014)

Sailor Moon Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Viz)

Nina’s World: Complete Season 2 (Universal Kids) (Nov. 18)

If You’re Bored

K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Viz)

Six Complete Season 2 (History)

10 to Midnight (1983)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

Albert (2016)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Blue Chips (1994)

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

De-Lovely (2004)

Death Wish (1974)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Four Rooms (1995)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel 2 (2007)

The Interpreter (2005)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Joey (1988)

Johnny Reno (1966)

K2 (1991)

Like Water (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Odessa (1994)

Lord of War (2005)

The Mighty (1998)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Mullholland Falls (1996)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

Phantoms (1998)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rob Roy (1995)

Soapdish (1991)

Species: the Awakening (2007)

Wicker Park (2004)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo) (Nov. 3)

Larger Than Life (2018) (Nov. 3)

Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo) (Nov. 6)

The Little Death (2014) (Nov. 12)

Bigfoot (2018) (Nov. 13)

Keepers of the Magic (2018) (Nov. 13)

Killer Bees (2018) (Nov. 13)

Hip-Hop Houdini: Complete Season 1 (Fuse) (Nov. 15)

Dust 2 Glory (2018) (Nov. 15)

Luis & The Aliens (2018) (Nov. 15)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015) (Nov. 15)

The Condemned (2007) (Nov. 18)

Aliens and Agenda 21 (2018) (Nov. 20)

Box of Moonlight (1997) (Nov. 21)

Damascus Cover (2018) (Nov. 21)

Downsizing (2017) (Nov. 24)

Mighty Magiswords Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network) (Nov. 29)

Harry Brown (2009) (Nov. 29)

Broken Star (2018) (Nov. 30)

Daylight’s End (2016) (Nov. 30)

Scenic Route (2013) (Nov. 30)

The Remains (2016) (Nov. 30)

Undrafted (2016) (Nov. 30)

Season Premieres

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 premiere (NBC) (Nov. 22)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood Episode 2 premiere (Nov. 2)

Holly Hobbie Complete Season 1 premiere (Nov. 16)

The Bisexual Complete Season 1 premiere (Nov. 16)