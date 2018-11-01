The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Good Watch
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Cape Fear
Cloverfield
Doctor Strange
The English Patient
Fair Game - Director’s Cut
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
National Lampoon’s Animal House
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
Green Room (Nov. 12)
The Pixar Story (Nov. 18)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (Nov. 22)
Binge Watch
Pocoyo Season 4 (Nov. 29)
Nostalgia Watch
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Family Watch
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
If You’re Bored
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
From Dusk Til Dawn
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Stink!
Transcendence
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs.
Evil (Nov. 3)
Homecoming Season 1 (2016) (Nov. 5)
Into the Forest (Nov. 7)
The Sea of Trees (Nov. 8)
The Break-Up (Nov. 16)
To Build or Not to Build Season 2 (Nov. 23)
Netflix Programming
Angela’s Christmas
Follow This: Part 3
The Judgement
Brainchild (Nov. 2)
House of Cards Season 6 (Nov. 2)
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black (Nov. 2)
The Holiday Calendar (Nov. 2)
The Other Side of the Wind (Nov. 2)
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (Nov. 2)
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons (Nov. 5)
Beat Bugs Season 3 (Nov. 9)
La Reina del Flow (Nov. 9)
Medal of Honor (Nov. 9)
Outlaw King (Nov. 9)
Spirit Riding Free Season 7 (Nov. 9)
Super Drags (Nov. 9)
The Great British Baking Show Collection 6 (Nov. 9)
Treehouse Detectives Season 2 (Nov. 9)
Westside (Nov. 9)
London Wainwright III: Surviving Twin (Nov. 13)
Oh My Ghost (Nov. 13)
Warrior (Nov. 13)
May The Devil Take You (Nov. 15)
The Crew (Nov. 15)
Cam (Nov. 16)
Narcos: Mexico (Nov. 16)
Ponysitters Club Season 2 (Nov. 16)
Prince of Peoria (Nov. 16)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Nov. 16)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Nov. 16)
The Kominsky Method (Nov. 16)
The Princess Switch (Nov. 16)
The Last Kingdom Season 3 (Nov. 19)
Kulipari: Dream Walker (Nov. 20)
Motown Magic (Nov. 20)
Sabrina (Nov. 20)
The Final Table (Nov. 20)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Nov. 20)
The Tribe (Nov. 21)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (Nov. 22)
The Christmas Chronicles (Nov. 22)
Frontier Season 3 (Nov. 23)
Fugitiva (Nov. 23)
Sick Note (Nov. 23)
Sick Note Season 2 (Nov. 23)
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel (Nov. 27)
1983 (Nov. 30)
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Nov. 30)
Baby (Nov. 30)
Death by Magic (Nov. 30)
F is for Family Season 3 (Nov. 30)
Happy as Lazzaro (Nov. 30)
Rajima Chawal (Nov. 30)
Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 2 (Nov. 30)
The World Is Yours (Nov. 30)
Tiempo compartido (Nov. 30)
HBO
Good Watch
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version)
Cop Car
Crimes and Misdemeanors
In the Name of the Father
Invictus
The Mask
Tightrope
Love, Simon (Nov. 10)
Paddington 2 (Nov. 10)
Car Snob Propaganda
Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version) (Nov. 3)
Family Watch
Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
If You’re Bored
Anywhere But Here
Cooties
Cradle 2 the Grave
Dangerous Minds
Edge of Darkness
Empire
Extreme Measures
Firewall
First Daughter (2004)
Four Christmases
Hard Candy
Head Over Heels (2001)
Knight and Day (Extended Version)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Vampires Suck (Extended Version)
Volcano
Without a Trace (1983)
Annabelle: Creation (Nov. 14)
Ideal Home (Nov. 14)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (Nov. 17)
Tomb Raider (2018) (Nov. 24)
HBO Original Programming
HBO First Look: Bohemian Rhapsody
We Are Not Done Yet (Nov. 8)
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special (Nov. 10)
The Price of Everything (Nov. 12)
24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil (Nov. 13)
The Emperor’s Newest Clothes (Nov. 15)
Entre Nos: Orlando Leyba (Nov. 16)
HBO First Look: The Favourite (Nov. 19)
The Truth About Killer Robots (Nov. 26)
Season Premieres
Axios, documentary series premiere (Nov. 4)
Room 104, Season 2 premiere (Nov. 9)
Sally4Ever, Season 1 premiere (Nov. 11)
Sesame Street, Season 49 premiere (Nov. 17)
My Brilliant Friend, series premiere (Nov. 18)
Season Finales
Tracey Ullman’s Show, Season 3 finale (Nov. 2)
Pod Save America, series finale (Nov. 3)
The Deuce, Season 2 finale (Nov. 4)
Esme & Roy, Season 1A finale (Nov. 10)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 16 finale (Nov. 17)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 5 finale (Nov. 19)
Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 3 finale (Nov. 19)
Axios, documentary series finale (Nov. 25)
Estrenos
Diez Minutos Antes
La Familia (Nov. 9)
Hombre de Fe (Nov. 23)
Amazon Prime
Must Watch
McQueen (Nov. 17)
Good Watch
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
The Birdcage
Downsizing (Nov. 24)
Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite)
Excalibur
Leaving Las Vegas
Little Man Tate
Made (2001)
Michael Clayton
The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta)
The Red Violin (Le violon rouge)
Terms of Endearment
Wonder (Nov. 2)
Binge Watch
The Expanse Season 3 (Nov. 15)
Little Women Season 1 (Nov. 20)
007 Watch
Die Another Day
The Living Daylights
The World Is Not Enough
Nostalgia Watch
Cruel Intentions
My Girl (1991)
Family Watch
The Adventures of Tintin
If You’re Bored
21
2001 Maniacs (2005)
Alice (2016)
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)
Candyman: Day of the Dead
Child’s Play (1988)
Christmas with the Kranks
De-Lovely
Desperate Hours (1990)
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Jacob’s Ladder
Kick-Ass (Nov. 3)
Like Water
Little Odessa
Lord of War
Making Contact (Joey)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Mulholland Falls
The Magnificent Seven Ride!
The Mexican
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Weird Science
The Children Act (Nov. 10)
Gotti (Nov. 15)
Siberia (Nov. 17)
Condemned (2015) (Nov. 18)
Box of Moonlight (Nov. 21)
Loving Pablo (Nov. 21)
Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea (Nov. 22)
Harry Brown (Nov. 29)
Sleepless (Nov. 30)
Amazon Original Programming
Mirzapur Season 1
Homecoming Season 1 (Nov.2)
Beat Season 1 (Nov. 9)
Little Big Awesome Season 1b (Nov. 9)
Patriot Season 2 (Nov. 9)
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (Prime Exclusive) (Nov. 16)
Gymkhana Files Season 1 (Nov. 16)
Kung Fu Panda Village Season 1a (Nov. 16)
Creative Galaxy Holiday Special (Nov. 20)
Pete the Cat Holiday Special (Nov. 20)
Inside Jokes Season 1 (Nov. 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
Amélie (2001)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
Good Watch
28 Days Later (2002)
The Accused (1988)
A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
Alice (1990)
Benny & Joon (1993)
Existenz (1999)
Gloria (2014)
Hoosiers (1986)
Italian for Beginners (2000)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
Made (2001)
Map of the Human Heart (1992)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Pleasantville (1998)
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
The Birdcage (1997)
The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)
Wonder (2017) (Nov. 2)
An Ordinary Man (2017) (Nov. 3)
Europa Report (2013) (Nov. 7)
Under the Tree (2018) (Nov. 8)
Big Hero 6 (2014) (Nov. 10)
Monster’s Ball (2001) (Nov. 11)
The Wolfpack (2015) (Nov. 12)
Cartel Land (2015) (Nov. 15)
The Bank Job (2008) (Nov. 15)
Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016) (Nov. 16)
Dept Q: The Absent One (2016) (Nov. 16)
Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes (2016) (Nov. 16)
Hero (“Ying Xiong”) (2002) (Nov. 18)
Best of Enemies (2015) (Nov. 28)
Binge Watch
Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC) (Nov. 2)
Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11 (Sony) (Nov. 9)
Baskets Complete Season 3 (FX) (Nov. 23)
007 Watch
Dr. No (1962)
From Russia with Love (1963)
Goldfinger (1964)
Thunderball (1965)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Diamonds are Forever (1971)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Moonraker (1979)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
A View to Kill (1985)
The Living Daylights (1987)
License to Kill (1989)
Goldeneye (1995)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Die Another Day (2002)
Christmas Watch
A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)
Happy Christmas (2014)
Santa Hunters (2014)
Tiny Christmas (2017)
A Christmas Kiss II (2011) (Nov. 15)
A Cinderella Christmas (2016) (Nov. 15)
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015) (Nov. 15)
A Puppy for Christmas (2016) (Nov. 15)
Angels in the Snow (2015) (Nov. 15)
Back to Christmas (2014) (Nov. 15)
12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014) (Nov. 15)
Christmas Belle (2013) (Nov. 15)
Christmas with the Andersons (2016) (Nov. 15)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016) (Nov. 15)
Holly’s Holiday (2012) (Nov. 15)
Married by Christmas (2016) (Nov. 15)
My Dad is Scrooge (2014) (Nov. 15)
My Santa (2013) (Nov. 15)
Naughty & Nice (2014) (Nov. 15)
The Christmas Calendar (2017) (Nov. 15)
The March Sisters at Christmas (2012) (Nov. 15)
The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007) (Nov. 15)
Nostalgia Watch: Jon Stewart Edition
The Faculty (1998)
Family Watch
Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)
Barbie The Pearl Princess (2014)
Sailor Moon Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Viz)
Nina’s World: Complete Season 2 (Universal Kids) (Nov. 18)
If You’re Bored
K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Viz)
Six Complete Season 2 (History)
10 to Midnight (1983)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
Albert (2016)
Bachelor Party (1984)
Blue Chips (1994)
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
De-Lovely (2004)
Death Wish (1974)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)
Desperate Hours (1990)
Dysfunktional Family (2003)
Four Rooms (1995)
Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel 2 (2007)
The Interpreter (2005)
Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
Joey (1988)
Johnny Reno (1966)
K2 (1991)
Like Water (2012)
Little Black Book (2004)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Little Odessa (1994)
Lord of War (2005)
The Mighty (1998)
Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)
The Mod Squad (1999)
Mullholland Falls (1996)
Never Back Down (2008)
Ninja III: The Domination (1984)
Phantoms (1998)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
Rob Roy (1995)
Soapdish (1991)
Species: the Awakening (2007)
Wicker Park (2004)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State of the Union (2005)
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo) (Nov. 3)
Larger Than Life (2018) (Nov. 3)
Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo) (Nov. 6)
The Little Death (2014) (Nov. 12)
Bigfoot (2018) (Nov. 13)
Keepers of the Magic (2018) (Nov. 13)
Killer Bees (2018) (Nov. 13)
Hip-Hop Houdini: Complete Season 1 (Fuse) (Nov. 15)
Dust 2 Glory (2018) (Nov. 15)
Luis & The Aliens (2018) (Nov. 15)
Rodeo & Juliet (2015) (Nov. 15)
The Condemned (2007) (Nov. 18)
Aliens and Agenda 21 (2018) (Nov. 20)
Box of Moonlight (1997) (Nov. 21)
Damascus Cover (2018) (Nov. 21)
Downsizing (2017) (Nov. 24)
Mighty Magiswords Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network) (Nov. 29)
Harry Brown (2009) (Nov. 29)
Broken Star (2018) (Nov. 30)
Daylight’s End (2016) (Nov. 30)
Scenic Route (2013) (Nov. 30)
The Remains (2016) (Nov. 30)
Undrafted (2016) (Nov. 30)
Season Premieres
Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 premiere (NBC) (Nov. 22)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood Episode 2 premiere (Nov. 2)
Holly Hobbie Complete Season 1 premiere (Nov. 16)
The Bisexual Complete Season 1 premiere (Nov. 16)
If you think Slate’s election coverage matters…
Support our work: become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus