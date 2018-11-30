The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Tombstone, Isle of Dogs, Killing Eve, and a new season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by BBC America, Fox Searchlight, Buena Vista Pictures, and CNN/Parts Unknown.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Friday. New Line Cinema

Must Watch

The Big Lebowski

Good Watch

8 Mile

Christine

Friday

Hellboy

Meet Joe Black

Shaun of the Dead

The Lobster (Dec. 2)

District 9 (Dec. 4)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (Dec. 10)

Kill the Messenger (Dec. 16)

The Theory of Everything (Dec. 16)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (Dec. 30)

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man (Dec. 31)

Binge Watch

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 5

Blue Planet II Season 1 (Dec. 3)

Happy!: Season 1 (Dec. 6)

Greenleaf: Season 3 (Dec. 21)

The Magicians: Season 3 (Dec. 24)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11 (Dec. 25)

Family Watch

Astro Boy

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

If You Don’t Feel So Good

Avengers: Infinity War (Dec. 25)

If You’re Bored

Bride of Chucky

Friday After Next

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Terminator Salvation

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3 (Dec. 9)

Baby Mama (Dec. 16)

One Day (Dec. 16)

You (Dec. 26)

Netflix Programming

Battle

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Memories of the Alhambra

Hero Mask (Dec. 3)

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (Dec. 3)

5 Star Christmas (Dec. 7)

Bad Blood (Dec. 7)

Dogs of Berlin (Dec. 7)

Dumplin’ (Dec. 7)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Dec. 7)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Dec. 7)

Nailed It! Holiday! (Dec. 7)

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Dec. 7)

Pine Gap (Dec. 7)

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Dec. 7)

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Dec. 7)

The American Meme (Dec. 7)

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Dec. 7)

The Ranch: Part 6 (Dec. 7)

Vir Das: Losing It (Dec. 11)

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Dec. 12)

Out of Many, One (Dec. 12)

Wanted: Season 3 (Dec. 13)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Dec.14)

Cuckoo: Season 4 (Dec. 14)

Dance & Sing with True: Songs (Dec. 14)

Fuller House: Season 4 (Dec. 14)

Inside the Real Narcos (Dec. 14)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (Dec. 14)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Dec. 14)

Roma (Dec. 14)

Sunderland Til I Die (Dec. 14)

The Fix (Dec. 14)

The Innocent Man (Dec. 14)

The Protector (Dec. 14)

Tidelands (Dec. 14)

Travelers: Season 3 (Dec. 14)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (Dec. 14)

Springsteen on Broadway (Dec. 16)

Baki (Dec. 18)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Dec. 18)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (Dec. 18)

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Dec. 21)

7 Days Out (Dec. 21)

Back With the Ex (Dec. 21)

Bad Seeds (Dec. 21)

Bird Box (Dec. 21)

Derry Girls (Dec. 21)

Diablero (Dec. 21)

Last Hope: Part 2 (Dec. 21)

Perfume (Dec. 21)

Sirius the Jaeger (Dec. 21)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Dec. 21)

Tales by Light: Season 3 (Dec. 21)

The Casketeers (Dec. 21)

Wolf (BÖRÜ) (Dec. 21)

Hi Score Girl (Dec. 24)

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (Dec. 26)

Instant Hotel (Dec. 28)

La noche de 12 años (Dec. 28)

Selection Day (Dec. 28)

When Angels Sleep (Dec. 28)

Yummy Mummies (Dec. 28)

Watership Down: Limited Series

HBO

Blockers. Universal

Must Watch

Inception (2010)

Good Watch

Dave (1993)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Land of the Dead (2005)

The Best Man (1999)

The Hangover (2009)

Blockers (2018) (Dec. 15)

Isle of Dogs (2018) (Dec. 22)

Family Watch

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving (1995)

The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)

The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire (2000)

The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze (2001)

The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water (2002)

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (2003)

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Nostalgia Watch: ’80s Edition

Ready Player One (2018) (Dec. 8)

If You’re Bored

An Innocent Man (1989)

Bootmen (2000)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost River (2015)

The Book of Eli (2010)

Rampage (2018)

Traffik (2018) (Dec. 6)

Life of the Party (2018) (Dec. 29)

HBO Original Programming

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (Dec. 3)

HBO First Look: Mortal Engines (Dec. 4)

Ice Box (Dec. 7)

My True Brilliant Friend (Dec. 10)

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists (Dec. 10)

Momentum Generation (Dec. 11)

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (Dec. 15)

Bleed Out (Dec. 17)

Season Finales

Camping Season 1 finale (Dec.2)

My Brilliant Friend Season 1 finale (Dec. 10)

Vice Season 6 finale (Dec. 14)

Room 104 Season 2 finale (Dec. 14)

Magnifica Season 3 finale (Dec.16)

Sally4Ever Season 1 finale (Dec. 23)

Estrenos

Mi Tesoro (2018) (Dec. 1)

Vida en Marte (2016) (Dec. 1)

High & Mighty (2018) (Dec. 14)

En El Septimo Dia (2017) (Dec. 21)

Amazon Prime

A Most Wanted Man. Roadside Attractions

Must Watch

Boogie Nights (1997)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

Groundhog Day (1993)



“The Good Parts” Watch

All the President’s Men (1976)



Good Watch

The Firm (1993)

The Game (1997)

Margin Call (2011)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Ordinary People (1980)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Ulee’s Gold (1997)

A Most Wanted Man (2014) (Dec. 19)

Hereditary (2018) (Dec. 27)



Binge Watch

4 Blocks Season 2 (Dec. 15)



Nostalgia Watch

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Sleepover (2004)



Family Watch

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Black Stallion (1979)



If You’re Bored

Bad Girls from Mars (1990)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bestseller (2015)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blue Hill Avenue (2001)

Bright Lights, Big City (1988)

Event Horizon (1997)

Gargoyle (2004)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Line of Duty (2013)

Livin’ by the Gun (2011)

Promised Land (2012)

Silent Tongue (1993)

The Godson (1998)

Trucks (1997)

Valkyrie (2008)

War (2007)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

Killers (2010) (Dec. 7)

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) (Dec. 7)

Before I Fall (2017) (Dec. 8)

Collide (2016) (Dec. 8)

Life of Crime Mini-series (Dec. 15)

Evan Almighty (2007) (Dec. 19)

Iron Man 2 (2010) (Dec. 25)



Amazon Original Programming

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 (Dec. 5)

LOL: Last One Laughing Season 1 (Dec. 14)

Life Itself (Dec. 21)

Vanity Fair Season 1 (Dec. 21)

Niko and the Sword of Light Season 2 (Dec. 28)

Hulu

Adventure Time. Cartoon Network

Must Watch

Apollo 13

Blue Velvet

The Exorcist

A Fish Called Wanda

A Fistful of Dollars

Requiem for a Dream

The Shawshank Redemption

Tangerine (Dec. 2)

Must(ache) Watch

Tombstone

Good Watch

Best Seller

Blue Jasmine

The Firm

Gangs of New York

Little Miss Sunshine

Mansfield Park

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Sideways

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Ulee’s Gold

With a Friend Like Harry

I Am Not a Serial Killer (Dec. 13)

Nico, 1988 (Dec. 13)

Shelley (Dec. 13)

Smoke Signals (Dec. 15)

Damsel (Dec. 17)

Disorder (Dec. 20)

Food, Inc. (Dec. 20)

Skate Kitchen (Dec. 20)

The Devil’s Doorway (Dec. 22)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Dec. 27)

Eating Animals (Dec. 29)

Far From the Tree (Dec. 29)

The Crooked Somebody (Dec. 31)

Binge Watch

24 Complete Series

24: Redemption

Killing Eve Season 1

Adventure Time Season 10 (Dec. 3)

Wolfblood Season 4 (Dec. 4)

The Killing Seasons 1-4 (Dec. 19)

The Detour Season 3 (Dec. 23)

Mr. Pickles Season 3 (Dec. 25)

The Orville Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Dec. 30)

Nostalgia Watch

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Sleepover

The Wonder Years Complete Series

Thank U, Watch

Swindle

Family Watch

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas

Barbie and Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure

Barbie in a Christmas Carol

Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Splitting Adam

The Black Stallion

UniKitty Season 1A

The Powerpuff Girls Season 3A (Dec. 2)

Snow Queen: Fire and Ice (Dec. 15)

Mighty Magiswords Season 2A (Dec. 24)

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubs) Season 1 (Dec. 27)

OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Season 2A (Dec. 29)

Christmas Watch

12 Dates of Christmas

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Dog for Christmas

A Snow Globe Christmas

Christmas Cupid

Eve’s Christmas

Love at the Christmas Table

The Mistle-Tones

Pixi Saves Christmas

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snowglobe

Second Chance Christmas (Dec. 2)

Deck the Halls (Dec. 12)

His and Her Christmas (Dec. 19)



If You’re Bored

Behind Tasty Season 1

Buzzfeed Unsolved: Sports Conspiracies Season 1

Worth It Season 5

All Over the Guy

Angels & Demons

Bad Girls from Mars

Beverly Hills Vamp

Blue Hill Avenue

Bride and Prejudice

Bright Lights, Big City

The Da Vinci Code

The Forbidden Kingdom

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Glory Road

The Godson

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Harry Brown

Hitman’s Run

King of the Mountain

Krampus Unleashed

Lane 1974

Living by the Gun

Lord of the War

Malena

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

Mission Park

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

The Pallbearer

Priest

Promised Land

Rags

Ride

Righteous Kill

Serendipity

Silent Tongue

Spy Game

Switchback

Teresa’s Tattoo

Touchback

Trucks

Valkyrie

Windtalkers

Wonderland

Urban Country (Dec. 3)

F**K That’s Delicious Season 3 (Dec. 5)

Killers (Dec. 7)

Why Did I Get Married Too? (Dec. 7)

Graves Season 2 (Dec. 10)

Say You Will (Dec. 11)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (Dec. 12)

Let’s Be Evil (Dec. 13)

NASA: Above and Beyond (Dec. 13)

Along Came the Devil (Dec. 15)

Boys and Girls (Dec. 15)

Fortress (Dec. 15)

Life of Crime (Dec. 15)

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (Dec. 16)

Michael Jackson: Life, Death and Legacy (Dec. 16)

The Gardener (Dec. 18)

Winter Ridge (Dec. 18)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 (Dec. 19)

A Most Wanted Man (Dec. 19)

An American in Texas (Dec. 25)

Iron Man 2 (Dec. 25)

The Lovers (Dec. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: Pooka! Episode 3 Premiere (Dec. 7)

Marvel’s Runaways Season 2 Premiere (Dec. 21)

Into the Dark: New Year, New You Episode 4 Premiere (Dec. 28)