The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Big Lebowski
Good Watch
8 Mile
Christine
Friday
Hellboy
Meet Joe Black
Shaun of the Dead
The Lobster (Dec. 2)
District 9 (Dec. 4)
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (Dec. 10)
Kill the Messenger (Dec. 16)
The Theory of Everything (Dec. 16)
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (Dec. 30)
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man (Dec. 31)
Binge Watch
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 5
Blue Planet II Season 1 (Dec. 3)
Happy!: Season 1 (Dec. 6)
Greenleaf: Season 3 (Dec. 21)
The Magicians: Season 3 (Dec. 24)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11 (Dec. 25)
Family Watch
Astro Boy
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
If You Don’t Feel So Good
Avengers: Infinity War (Dec. 25)
If You’re Bored
Bride of Chucky
Friday After Next
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Terminator Salvation
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3 (Dec. 9)
Baby Mama (Dec. 16)
One Day (Dec. 16)
You (Dec. 26)
Netflix Programming
Battle
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Memories of the Alhambra
Hero Mask (Dec. 3)
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (Dec. 3)
5 Star Christmas (Dec. 7)
Bad Blood (Dec. 7)
Dogs of Berlin (Dec. 7)
Dumplin’ (Dec. 7)
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Dec. 7)
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Dec. 7)
Nailed It! Holiday! (Dec. 7)
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Dec. 7)
Pine Gap (Dec. 7)
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Dec. 7)
Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Dec. 7)
The American Meme (Dec. 7)
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Dec. 7)
The Ranch: Part 6 (Dec. 7)
Vir Das: Losing It (Dec. 11)
Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Dec. 12)
Out of Many, One (Dec. 12)
Wanted: Season 3 (Dec. 13)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Dec.14)
Cuckoo: Season 4 (Dec. 14)
Dance & Sing with True: Songs (Dec. 14)
Fuller House: Season 4 (Dec. 14)
Inside the Real Narcos (Dec. 14)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (Dec. 14)
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Dec. 14)
Roma (Dec. 14)
Sunderland Til I Die (Dec. 14)
The Fix (Dec. 14)
The Innocent Man (Dec. 14)
The Protector (Dec. 14)
Tidelands (Dec. 14)
Travelers: Season 3 (Dec. 14)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (Dec. 14)
Springsteen on Broadway (Dec. 16)
Baki (Dec. 18)
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Dec. 18)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (Dec. 18)
3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Dec. 21)
7 Days Out (Dec. 21)
Back With the Ex (Dec. 21)
Bad Seeds (Dec. 21)
Bird Box (Dec. 21)
Derry Girls (Dec. 21)
Diablero (Dec. 21)
Last Hope: Part 2 (Dec. 21)
Perfume (Dec. 21)
Sirius the Jaeger (Dec. 21)
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Dec. 21)
Tales by Light: Season 3 (Dec. 21)
The Casketeers (Dec. 21)
Wolf (BÖRÜ) (Dec. 21)
Hi Score Girl (Dec. 24)
Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (Dec. 26)
Instant Hotel (Dec. 28)
La noche de 12 años (Dec. 28)
Selection Day (Dec. 28)
When Angels Sleep (Dec. 28)
Yummy Mummies (Dec. 28)
Watership Down: Limited Series
HBO
Must Watch
Inception (2010)
Good Watch
Dave (1993)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Land of the Dead (2005)
The Best Man (1999)
The Hangover (2009)
Blockers (2018) (Dec. 15)
Isle of Dogs (2018) (Dec. 22)
Family Watch
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving (1995)
The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)
The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)
The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)
The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire (2000)
The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze (2001)
The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water (2002)
The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (2003)
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)
Nostalgia Watch: ’80s Edition
Ready Player One (2018) (Dec. 8)
If You’re Bored
An Innocent Man (1989)
Bootmen (2000)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
Light It Up (1999)
Lost River (2015)
The Book of Eli (2010)
Rampage (2018)
Traffik (2018) (Dec. 6)
Life of the Party (2018) (Dec. 29)
HBO Original Programming
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (Dec. 3)
HBO First Look: Mortal Engines (Dec. 4)
Ice Box (Dec. 7)
My True Brilliant Friend (Dec. 10)
Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists (Dec. 10)
Momentum Generation (Dec. 11)
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (Dec. 15)
Bleed Out (Dec. 17)
Season Finales
Camping Season 1 finale (Dec.2)
My Brilliant Friend Season 1 finale (Dec. 10)
Vice Season 6 finale (Dec. 14)
Room 104 Season 2 finale (Dec. 14)
Magnifica Season 3 finale (Dec.16)
Sally4Ever Season 1 finale (Dec. 23)
Estrenos
Mi Tesoro (2018) (Dec. 1)
Vida en Marte (2016) (Dec. 1)
High & Mighty (2018) (Dec. 14)
En El Septimo Dia (2017) (Dec. 21)
Amazon Prime
Must Watch
Boogie Nights (1997)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Fistful of Dollars (1964)
Groundhog Day (1993)
“The Good Parts” Watch
All the President’s Men (1976)
Good Watch
The Firm (1993)
The Game (1997)
Margin Call (2011)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Ordinary People (1980)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
The Dark Crystal (1982)
Ulee’s Gold (1997)
A Most Wanted Man (2014) (Dec. 19)
Hereditary (2018) (Dec. 27)
Binge Watch
4 Blocks Season 2 (Dec. 15)
Nostalgia Watch
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
Sleepover (2004)
Family Watch
Happily N’Ever After (2006)
Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Black Stallion (1979)
If You’re Bored
Bad Girls from Mars (1990)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bestseller (2015)
Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)
Blue Hill Avenue (2001)
Bright Lights, Big City (1988)
Event Horizon (1997)
Gargoyle (2004)
Hitman’s Run (1999)
King of the Mountain (1981)
Line of Duty (2013)
Livin’ by the Gun (2011)
Promised Land (2012)
Silent Tongue (1993)
The Godson (1998)
Trucks (1997)
Valkyrie (2008)
War (2007)
Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Windtalkers (2002)
Killers (2010) (Dec. 7)
Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) (Dec. 7)
Before I Fall (2017) (Dec. 8)
Collide (2016) (Dec. 8)
Life of Crime Mini-series (Dec. 15)
Evan Almighty (2007) (Dec. 19)
Iron Man 2 (2010) (Dec. 25)
Amazon Original Programming
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 (Dec. 5)
LOL: Last One Laughing Season 1 (Dec. 14)
Life Itself (Dec. 21)
Vanity Fair Season 1 (Dec. 21)
Niko and the Sword of Light Season 2 (Dec. 28)
Hulu
Must Watch
Apollo 13
Blue Velvet
The Exorcist
A Fish Called Wanda
A Fistful of Dollars
Requiem for a Dream
The Shawshank Redemption
Tangerine (Dec. 2)
Must(ache) Watch
Tombstone
Good Watch
Best Seller
Blue Jasmine
The Firm
Gangs of New York
Little Miss Sunshine
Mansfield Park
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Sideways
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Ulee’s Gold
With a Friend Like Harry
I Am Not a Serial Killer (Dec. 13)
Nico, 1988 (Dec. 13)
Shelley (Dec. 13)
Smoke Signals (Dec. 15)
Damsel (Dec. 17)
Disorder (Dec. 20)
Food, Inc. (Dec. 20)
Skate Kitchen (Dec. 20)
The Devil’s Doorway (Dec. 22)
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Dec. 27)
Eating Animals (Dec. 29)
Far From the Tree (Dec. 29)
The Crooked Somebody (Dec. 31)
Binge Watch
24 Complete Series
24: Redemption
Killing Eve Season 1
Adventure Time Season 10 (Dec. 3)
Wolfblood Season 4 (Dec. 4)
The Killing Seasons 1-4 (Dec. 19)
The Detour Season 3 (Dec. 23)
Mr. Pickles Season 3 (Dec. 25)
The Orville Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Dec. 30)
Nostalgia Watch
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Sleepover
The Wonder Years Complete Series
Thank U, Watch
Swindle
Family Watch
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Barbie and Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Barbie in a Christmas Carol
Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts
Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Splitting Adam
The Black Stallion
UniKitty Season 1A
The Powerpuff Girls Season 3A (Dec. 2)
Snow Queen: Fire and Ice (Dec. 15)
Mighty Magiswords Season 2A (Dec. 24)
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubs) Season 1 (Dec. 27)
OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Season 2A (Dec. 29)
Christmas Watch
12 Dates of Christmas
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Dog for Christmas
A Snow Globe Christmas
Christmas Cupid
Eve’s Christmas
Love at the Christmas Table
The Mistle-Tones
Pixi Saves Christmas
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Snow
Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Snowglobe
Second Chance Christmas (Dec. 2)
Deck the Halls (Dec. 12)
His and Her Christmas (Dec. 19)
If You’re Bored
Behind Tasty Season 1
Buzzfeed Unsolved: Sports Conspiracies Season 1
Worth It Season 5
All Over the Guy
Angels & Demons
Bad Girls from Mars
Beverly Hills Vamp
Blue Hill Avenue
Bride and Prejudice
Bright Lights, Big City
The Da Vinci Code
The Forbidden Kingdom
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness
Glory Road
The Godson
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Harry Brown
Hitman’s Run
King of the Mountain
Krampus Unleashed
Lane 1974
Living by the Gun
Lord of the War
Malena
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
Mission Park
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
The Pallbearer
Priest
Promised Land
Rags
Ride
Righteous Kill
Serendipity
Silent Tongue
Spy Game
Switchback
Teresa’s Tattoo
Touchback
Trucks
Valkyrie
Windtalkers
Wonderland
Urban Country (Dec. 3)
F**K That’s Delicious Season 3 (Dec. 5)
Killers (Dec. 7)
Why Did I Get Married Too? (Dec. 7)
Graves Season 2 (Dec. 10)
Say You Will (Dec. 11)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (Dec. 12)
Let’s Be Evil (Dec. 13)
NASA: Above and Beyond (Dec. 13)
Along Came the Devil (Dec. 15)
Boys and Girls (Dec. 15)
Fortress (Dec. 15)
Life of Crime (Dec. 15)
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (Dec. 16)
Michael Jackson: Life, Death and Legacy (Dec. 16)
The Gardener (Dec. 18)
Winter Ridge (Dec. 18)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 (Dec. 19)
A Most Wanted Man (Dec. 19)
An American in Texas (Dec. 25)
Iron Man 2 (Dec. 25)
The Lovers (Dec. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: Pooka! Episode 3 Premiere (Dec. 7)
Marvel’s Runaways Season 2 Premiere (Dec. 21)
Into the Dark: New Year, New You Episode 4 Premiere (Dec. 28)
