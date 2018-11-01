Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Make It Official: Bad Boys 3 Is Finally Happening

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend the Bad Boys II premiere on July 9, 2003. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After 15 years of speculation and false starts, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have confirmed that Bad Boys For Life really is going to happen this time. On Wednesday, Lawrence posted a photo with Smith on Instagram with the caption, “It’s official!” The next day, Smith posted an exuberant video with his co-star, exclaiming, “Bad Boys 3 is happening!”

The original action-packed detective comedy came out in 1995, followed by Bad Boys II in 2003. But then fans were left hoping for another installment. As recently as last year, Lawrence said that a third film was unlikely.“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” he told Entertainment Weekly, but he assured fans, “I’m there, I’m ready right now. If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

Sony finally made that decision, announcing that Bad Boys 3, otherwise known as Bad Boys For Life, will be released on January 17, 2020. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed Black and Gangsta, have been tapped to direct the film in place of Michael Bay. Sony had already announced the sequel, but did it feel real before Smith and Lawerence unleashed their infectious chemistry to confirm the announcement together? Try watching Smith’s Instagram video again and decide for yourself.