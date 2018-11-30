Finally, after days of behind the scenes pictures and a teaser trailer, Ariana Grande’s music video for her No.1 song “Thank U, Next” is here. In a series of scene recreations from early 2000 teen classics such as Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde, the pop star takes on the roles of Regina George, Jenna Rink, Torrance Shipman, and Elle Woods respectively. The clip features a star-studded cast that includes a very pregnant Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings), Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies, Troye Sivan, Daniella Monet, Matt Bennett and—wait for it—Kris Jenner, who closes with the line, “Thank you—next bitch.”

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video also brings together some cast members from the original films, like Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett (aka Aaron Samuels, who asked what day it was on October 3rd) and Stefanie Drummond (“One time, she punched me in the face—it was awesome!”), as well as Legally Blonde’s Jennifer Coolidge. In the recreation of the famous salon scene where Elle learns “the bend and snap,” the actress, wearing almost the exact same outfit she from the film, shares that she’s, “only gone out with one guy that had a big front tooth and I liked it cause he never got anything stuck in the front teeth.”

Watch the video to see Ariana’s own “bend and snap” and a version where Paulette Bonfonté actually gets the “package” from the UPS guy.