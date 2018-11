The entertainment world was shocked this week to learn of the loss of one of its most beloved icons: Ariana Grande’s high ponytail. The butt-length sprout had been a fixture of the star’s image throughout her rise to fame, but on Thursday night, the starlet announced to the world that she was saying goodbye—or at least “til next time.”

We decided to remember the ponytail by taking a look back at some of its career highlights. Always remember the times that were good.