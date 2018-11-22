Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Gary Cameron/Reuters, MediaPunch Inc./Alamy Stock Photo, and the Library of Congress.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Three American Icons that embody our nation’s counterculture. First, it’s not the fastest or fanciest bike out there, but “Harley-Davidson” has become synonymous with the “motorcycle” for many Americans. Then, why Georgia O’Keeffe fled the East Coast for New Mexico, where she found her muse in sun-bleached bones that littered the desert. And finally, how Jimi Hendrix captured the sound of bombs falling overseas and screaming protesters, using only a whammy bar and a fuzz pedal.

