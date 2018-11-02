Alec Baldwin Arrested for Allegedly Punching a Man Over a Parking Spot

Alec Baldwin at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in New York City. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live’s Alec Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday afternoon for allegedly punching a man during an altercation over a parking spot in New York City. Authorities said the actor was arrested sometime before 2:00 p.m. on 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in the West Village, according to The Daily Beast. It appears a third party was reserving the parking space for Baldwin when the man in question tried to take it for himself, which lead to a confrontation and the ensuing punch in the face. He is being held at the NYPD’s 6th Precinct in Greenwich Village.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has been arrested for losing his temper. In 1995, the actor was taken in after he punched a cameraman for recording his then-wife, Kim Basinger, as they arrived at their home with their newborn baby. Later, in 2014, he was arrested for insulting two police officers after they had stopped him for cycling against traffic at Fifth Avenue and 16th Street.