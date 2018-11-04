Air Force’s Live Falcon Mascot Injured in Botched Prank by West Point Cadets

The United States Air Force Academy’s official mascot was severely injured during a college football prank, and the falcon may have to be put down as a result. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that West Point cadets kidnapped Aurora, a 22-year-old gyrfalcon, from an Army colonel’s home in the lead-up to Saturday’s football game between the two institutions. The falcon suffered “potentially life-threatening” injuries to both its wings while being held captive, and an Air Force official told the Gazette that Aurora may need to be euthanized considering her age.

Aurora is the oldest bird in the Academy’s falconry program and serves as the school’s official mascot. “She is a White Phase Gyrfalcon,” the USAFA website reads, “a falcon species that is extremely rare in the wild … [t]o give context of their rarity, three percent of all falcons are gyrfalcons, and only one percent of that three percent are white.”

Attempted mascot kidnappings have long been part of football rivalries between the United States’ various military academies. Bill, the Naval Academy’s goat, is a frequent target, as are Army’s mule mascots. Cadets have gone to extreme lengths to pull off the pranks, like in 1991, when, according to the Baltimore Sun, “a group of midshipmen dressed as cadets entered the West Point veterinary clinic, tied up the workers, took four mule mascots and were chased by three UH-1 Huey Cobra helicopters.” Until this week, an Air Force falcon had never been kidnapped.

Aurora travels with the football team to games and, according to the Gazette, “was docile enough with a handler to give thousands of people their first up-close glance of a live falcon.” Army beat Air Force on Saturday, 17-14. Due to her injuries, Aurora did not attend.

Academy spokesman Lt. Col Tracy Bunko told the Gazette that Aurora was being transported back to Colorado for assessment. “We have specialists at the academy who have the best training and facilities for her care,” he said. “She is part of our academy family and we are all hoping for her full and speedy recovery.”