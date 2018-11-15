Studio 360

Settlers, Unsettled

A haunting opera about Homestead Act settlers, plus new leads in the Gardner Museum heist, a “White Album” obsessive, and a Buffalo Tom member’s day job in the leafy suburbs.

By

Kurt Andersen talks with Missy Mazzoli and Karen Russell about Mazzoli’s new opera, Proving Up, based on a short story by Russell about a family’s bleak prospects in post–Civil War Nebraska. Buffalo Tom singer Bill Janovitz talks about how, when the band scaled back its touring and recording, he found a less hip—and yet surprisingly satisfying—career in the Boston suburbs. More from Beantown as Kurt talks with Kelly Horan about the podcast she co-hosts, Last Seen, which is about the biggest art heist ever at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. And conceptual artist Rutherford Chang’s delightfully obsessive art project—buying as many original copies of the Beatles’ “White Album” as he can get his hands on.

