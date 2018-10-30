Trevor Noah Asks If Trump’s Rhetoric Helped Cause the Mail Bombings

Who can say for sure? Comedy Central

Trevor Noah took The Daily Show to Florida, just in time to be there when they arrested suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc. So for his monologue Monday night, he asked if there might be any connection between Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to encourage violence from his followers, his habit of harping on his long list of enemies, and the Florida man who covered his van with pro-Trump stickers and then embarked on a campaign of violence against Trump’s those same enemies. It’s one of the great mysteries:

Noah hasn’t exactly set himself a task worthy of Sherlock Holmes here, but the crux of his case is irrefutable: This tweet the President sent days after the mail bomb went to CNN, reiterating his repeated claim that “the Fake News Media” was “the true Enemy of the People.”

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Noah eloquently makes the point that is so obvious no one should have to make it:

If the President of the United States calls someone the “enemy of the people,” don’t be shocked when the people go after that enemy.

He’s right about everything except the idea that anyone in the administration is shocked. But instead of wallowing in the misery of what’s happened to our country, check out this A Star Is Born-inspired shot of Noah’s temporary set in Miami:

Mrs. Norman Maine, presumably. Comedy Central

We’re far from the shallow now! Whoops, accidentally went back to wallowing again.