Receiving a Text Message Directly From Trump Sounds Like the Premise of a Horror Movie—and Now It Is

The call is coming from inside the White House … If the prospect of receiving a text directly from the president fills you with dread, Jimmy Kimmel feels your pain. Inspired by the test of the presidential emergency alert system on Wednesday afternoon, Jimmy Kimmel Live put together a disaster movie starring an innocent family who are driving when they receive a notification about one of Trump’s tweets. Except it’s not actually a notification about one of Trump’s tweets, because the family has blocked him on Twitter. Instead, it’s a message from the National Wireless Emergency Alert System, sent in all caps by the president himself: “NO COLLUSION! WITCH HUNT!”

Things quickly veer into horror territory as the alert spreads to the kids’ iPads, to the car’s GPS, even to the Apple Watch of a stranger who reacts, appropriately, by cutting off his entire hand. Of course, despite Kimmel’s correct assessment that it would be a bad idea to let Trump send a direct message to every American whenever he wants, the presidential alert system doesn’t actually give Trump a direct line to citizens, and it would be illegal for him to abuse the power anyway. Still, the horror movie idea was pretty funny, and I can’t wait for them to remake it in a few years, except this time, with a cast of all cats.