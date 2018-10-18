Trevor Noah Looks at President Trump’s Publicly-Stated Willingness to Cover Up a Murder in Exchange for Money

These fuckin’ guys. Comedy Central

What can you even say about a person whose response to the news that a Saudi Arabian murder squad chopped a Washington Post journalist into bite-sized pieces and then lied about it is to worry that the scandal might prevent him from selling them more weapons? Here’s Donald Trump, a man who we’ve decided to entrust with the power to inflict a nuclear holocaust at will, explaining that Jamal Khashoggi’s apparent torture and murder is a fine price to pay if that’s what it takes to keep Lockheed Martin in the lucrative business of murdering Yemini schoolchildren:

Don’t forget: Saudi Arabia is our partner. They made the largest order in the history of our country for—outside, outside of our country—for, for weapons. … So now people say, “Well, we want to have you end that order.” Well, aren’t we just hurting our own country? … So we want to be smart. I don’t want to give up that $110 billion dollar order, or whatever it is. It’s the largest order ever given by an outside country. And I don’t want to give that up.

That is an 89-word moral abyss: There are so many missing priors in Trump’s black hole logic that it will take part of your humanity away if you even engage with it. But Trevor Noah dove in anyway:

Noah does yeoman’s work pulling together all the things that are horrible about Trump’s response, but you don’t exactly have to be Harry Caul to solve the mystery. The President of the United States is okay with people—you, me, anyone—being tortured, murdered, and chopped up with bone saws as long as there’s the possibility it might make him some money someday, ideally by selling the murderers more bone saws. Ha, ha.