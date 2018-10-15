Transparent’s Final Season Will Have a Musical Twist

Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann and Amy Landecker in Transparent. Jennifer Clasen/ Amazon

During Seasons 3 and 4 of the draumedy Transparent, characters erupted into song with increasing frequency. Now, the show’s creator Jill Soloway has announced that the fifth and final season will end with a two-hour long musical feature. “This idea of music rescuing our family was all there,” Mx. Soloway said in a New York Times interview, “So we’re like, Let’s just keep blowing on the flame.” The Emmy-winning series follows the Pfeffermans, a Jewish family composed of three haplessly self-involved, soul-searching siblings and their kin, including their father Maura Pfefferman, who comes out as a transgender woman in the show’s first season. Transparent’s premise was inspired by the coming out of Soloway’s own parent who shares the family moniker “Moppa” with the show’s protagonist.

This titular character however will not appear in the show’s fifth and final season now that Jeffrey Tambor, who who won two Emmys for playing Maura, has left the show. Amazon is investigating Tambor after he was accused of sexual harassment by two transgender women attached to Transparent.

Transparent’s musical finale will be integrated into a series of more typically structured episodes and Soloway hopes that it will “feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in.” Soloway has been arranging music for the show with their sister Faith, plus trans actress and musician Shakina Nayfack, who is know for her role as Lola on Difficult People. Amazon will release Transparent’s fifth season in fall of 2019.