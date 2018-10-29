Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner Accost New Yorkers to Cast a Hypothetical Hocus Pocus Remake

It’s that time of year when everyone’s favorite horror movies are available to stream, but if you’re more interested in reliving your childhood than watching a series of creatively gruesome murders, you might want to consider Hocus Pocus instead. As Billy Eichner points out, “it’s a new day in Hollywood where diversity is finally being celebrated,” so a theoretical remake of the beloved cult classic could use an update. Eichner enlisted Tiffany Haddish to help him accost New Yorkers, turning pop culture questions into jump scares in an attempt to cast a more woke Hocus Pocus.

Eichner and Haddish volunteered to play two of the principal witches in the film, but they’re on the hunt for a third witch. The resulting mayhem contains everything typical of a Billy on the Street episode: fans starstruck by the celebrity guest, increasingly enraged power walking, and someone telling a story about their kids that prompts Eichner to fidget uncontrollably and interrupt them by bellowing, “Great story!” The clip also offers this amazing exchange:

“Sir, I’m looking for a fluid witch.” “Say what?” “I need a fluid witch.” “A fluid witch?” “A sexually fluid witch.” “What is that?” “For woke Hocus Pocus.” “Uh hocus?” “Ergg!!”

But the best part of Eichner’s shenanigans might be his idea for the perfect 2018 Halloween movie: Crazy Witch Asians.