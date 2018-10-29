Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Sam Miller to discuss the Boston Red Sox’s fourth World Series title in 15 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ second World Series loss in two years, and the various moves and moments that preceded the outcome. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin also joins to talk about the opening weeks of LeBron James’ first season in Los Angeles and the last few weeks of Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue’s final season in Cleveland. Finally, Kevin Clark of the Ringer explains why NFL coaches are finally getting aggressive on fourth down.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Sam Miller on Twitter and buy his book The Only Rule Is It Has to Work.

• The Boston Red Sox won their first World Series since way back in 2013.

• The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 3 in 18 innings, which is 36 percent of 50 innings.

• Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was criticized for removing Rich Hill from Game 4.

• Red Sox starter David Price got vindication by winning the series-clinching game.

• Follow Dave McMenamin on Twitter.

• The Los Angeles Lakers’ fight with the Houston Rockets was extremely unusual for the modern NBA.

• The Cleveland Cavaliers fired Tyronn Lue after getting off to an 0–6 start.

• Follow Kevin Clark on Twitter.

• NFL coaches are getting way more aggressive on fourth down and in going for 2-point conversions.

• Josh’s piece from 2013 on NFL coaches’ nonsensical aversion to going for 2 in one particular late-game scenario.

• Clark’s piece on the “weird, unpredictable, high-scoring NFL.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jim Remmes:

Stefan’s Jim Remme: Warren Ballpark in Bisbee, Arizona, played a central role in a dark moment in American history featured in a new documentary, Bisbee ’17.

Josh’s Jim Remme: Listen to “Take It to the Top,” the non-hit single by the Saints’ Morten Andersen and Brian Hansen. Also, look at Andersen’s 1980s-era beefcake poster.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss the unlikely career of the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.