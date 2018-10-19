Spoiler Specials

Who Is The Hate U Give For?

Three Slate critics discuss in spoiler-filled detail.

Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Amandla Stenberg, and Common in The Hate U Give.
Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Amandla Stenberg, and Common in The Hate U Give.
On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, assistant editor Marissa Martinelli, editorial assistant Rachelle Hampton, and culture writer Inkoo Kang discuss The Hate U Give, starring Amandla Stenberg. How does this adaptation of the YA novel by Angie Thomas represent black trauma? Does the ending take away from its overall message? And who, ultimately, is the movie trying to reach?

