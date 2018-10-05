Last year, the Boy Scouts of America voted to allow girls to join their ranks and many saw this as a win for feminism. After all, as Desi Lydic pointed out on The Daily Show Thursday night, “Throughout history, women have been excluded from men-only organizations like the Free Masons, gentleman’s clubs, the presidency.”

However, others pointed out that this move, which only requires Boy Scouts to admit girls if the leader of an individual group grants them permission, is just an empty gesture. Plus, a space for girls to practice leadership roles and outdoors skills already exists: it’s called the Girl Scouts of America. To find out if this argument holds water, Lydic decided to go undercover in that very organization.

First Lydic interviewed Girl Scouts CEO and real life rocket scientist Sylvia Acevedo, who pointed out that over 70 percent of female U.S. senators and every female astronaut that’s ever been in space was a Girl Scout. Next, Lydic joined the Girl Scouts herself where she “seamlessly blended in,” with the elementary schoolers.

If this change in Boy Scout rules isn’t a triumph for inclusivity, at least it brought us this video of Lydic cheating at outdoor survival skills, stealing archery badges, tumbling through a ropes course and shouting, “Congratulations—you just got your snitching badge!”