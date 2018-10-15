Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Yahoo’s Jeff Passan to discuss Red Sox pitcher David Price’s mysterious October awfulness and other baseball playoffs storylines. ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle also joins to talk about why Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew are staying in Ohio. Finally, Deadspin’s Dvora Meyers assesses gymnast Simone Biles’ performances on and off the mat.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Jeff Passan on Twitter.

• Passan on David Price’s struggles in the playoffs.

• The Wall Street Journal writes that “David Price and Clayton Kershaw Are the Great Mysteries of October Baseball.”

• The Milwaukee Brewers’ “bullpenning” strategy has mostly worked during the regular season and the playoffs.

• Follow Jeff Carlisle on Twitter.

• Carlisle on how the Columbus Crew ended up staying in Columbus.

• Field of Schemes’ Neil deMause on the stadium negotiations in Columbus and Austin.

• In 2017, Deadspin’s Patrick Redford wrote, “The Columbus Fiasco Shows That MLS Is No Different.”

• Follow Dvora Meyers on Twitter.

• Meyers’ Deadspin piece on Simone Biles’ amazing new vault.

• Biles publicly criticized the new USA Gymnastics leader Mary Bono, who sent an anti-Nike tweet after the company introduced its Colin Kaepernick campaign.

• Watch the Players’ Tribune video about former elite gymnast Katelyn Ohashi.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Hindorffs:

Stefan’s Hindorff: The UEFA Nations League is unnecessary, but its anthem is spectacular.

Josh’s Hindorff: It’s time to retire the obituary cliché about pallbearers letting fans down one last time.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss the U.S. women’s soccer team’s big win over Jamaica and how the roster is shaping up for the 2019 World Cup.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.