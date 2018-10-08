Taylor Swift has famously kept her own political counsel for most of her career, so much so that it made headlines back in March when she expressed support for the Parkland High students. Even worse, in the absence of any evidence she disagreed with them, neo-Nazis adopted her as an icon. But on Sunday, she took another public political stand, announcing on Instagram that she will be voting for Democratic Senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen and incumbent Democratic Representative Jim Cooper in her home district, Tennessee’s 5th. Swift didn’t mention Cooper’s electoral opponent, Republican Jody Ball, but she had harsh words for Republican Senatorial candidate Martha Blackburn, whose record, Swift wrote, “appalls and terrifies” her:
Now that Swift has made the jump from country music to pop, she probably won’t face the same professional opprobrium for speaking out against racism, misogyny, and homophobia that she would have earlier in her career, but she undoubtedly still has fans who are committed to making the world worse. Good on her for letting them know she’s not on board with their agenda.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.
I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.
So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈