Here be spoilers.

Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria alighted on Friday, cleaving critics into two camps: the ardent and the lukewarm. Several critics in the latter category complained that this newer, longer stay in a witch-run dance school underdelivered in the frights department, especially after a virtuosic set piece early in the film in which Olga (Elena Fokina), a wayward and thus condemned student, is mangled by her own body under a spell. Though she’s not a major character, the confusion-turned-terror-turned-eternal-suffering that Olga is subjected to emotionally dwarfs the massacre of witches that ends the film, which is largely seen in dim (if eerie) lighting and impersonal wide shots. As the all-powerful Mother Suspiriorum (Dakota Johnson) reveals herself to the coven that had voted for a pretender, she has the dissenting witches’ heads burst like overripe watermelons.

So why does this scene of mass carnage carry so little potency? Part of the answer lies in the striking unscariness, or at least underscariness, of Suspiria’s villainesses. The witches running the Markos Dance Academy and tricking its students into enacting choreographed rituals are certainly malevolent, but they’re also kinda … lame? They can’t save one of their own from a suicide attempt. They can’t keep their students from snooping around and learning their secrets—in fact, the on-site dorms for the dancers, which belong in the bad idea hall of fame, encourage both of those activities. The witches can’t even ensure a foolproof dance program! Guadagnino and screenwriter David Kajganich’s addition of a plot involving West German terrorists and, sigh, the Holocaust underscores how much more terrifying humanity is compared with a group of women barely running a dance school with a terrible attrition rate and an accidental, last-minute star performer. How lucky for them that Yelp reviews didn’t exist in 1977.

As for their actual powers, here’s what we know Suspiria’s witches can do:

• make professional dancers even better at dancing

• make their victims blind

• look like light reflecting off a mirror

• plant thoughts

• erase memories

• create hallucinations

• live for a long-ass time (but not opt out of aging)

• fix injuries (temporarily)

• give their victims bad dreams

• render a victim into a human Voodoo doll

• wear a barely tailored curtain like it’s the most fashionable thing in the world

• carry their victims with meat hooks (this last one’s not a magical feat but creepy enough to put on a supernatural résumé under “Hobbies and Special Interests”)

Are these brides of Satan formidable? Sure. But their abilities also seem scattered, haphazard, and, most egregiously, subservient to the plot. Fans of the remake might say I’m missing the point—that the witches are disturbing because, like evil, they are profoundly unknowable and yet deeply felt. But their mysteriousness also makes them hard to fear—since we’re not sure what to anticipate—and harder to care about once they’re gone. Suspiria promises a glimpse into darkness, but from here, it just looks opaque.