Stephen Colbert Tackles Donald Trump’s Embrace of “Nationalism” Over “Globalism”

Those clowns in Washington are at it again. CBS

As the President of the United States tours the country taking his depressingly popular message of lies, racism, violence, more lies, more racism, and just plain, old-fashioned stupidity directly to the people who love him, he accidentally told the truth. On Monday, he told a crowd in Houston that he’s a “nationalist”—the “white” is silent—and not a “globalist.” Stephen Colbert didn’t miss the significance, and spent his Tuesday night monologue marking Trump’s latest dive into the sewer:

Colbert does a decent job of making fun of the president’s stupid, stupid thoughts on nationalism versus globalism—“Who cares about global warming? Wake me up when it’s America warming!”—but there’s only so much comedy can do here. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS, and you’re watching this video clip on Slate, but the natural and inevitable home for this era’s jokes and monologues about Donald Trump doesn’t exist yet. Sooner or later, they’ll all achieve their final form when they’re chopped up into a montage for an episode (“The Growing Threat,” probably) of a multi-part prestige documentary about the decline and fall of the United States. Willkommen and bienvenue!