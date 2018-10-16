Stephen Colbert Rips Into Trump Over the Whole Jamal Khashoggi “Rogue Killers” Theory

Seriously? CBS

Stephen Colbert took a look at journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and probable murder at the hands of the Saudi Arabian government on Monday, excoriating Donald Trump over his astonishingly cotton-brained solution to the easiest murder mystery in the history of the world. That theory again, in the President of the United States’ own words, just in case you had any national pride left:

The King firmly denied any knowledge of it. He didn’t really know. Maybe—I don’t want to get into his mind—but it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows!

Trump’s theory became inoperative later on in the day, when CNN broke the news that the Saudis were preparing to admit they’d killed Khashoggi in an interrogation gone wrong. Colbert was not impressed with anyone involved in the whole fiasco, and said so:

Besides popping another one of Trump’s leaky trial balloons, Colbert does a good job pointing out that the Saudi Arabian “interrogation-gone-wrong” explanation is almost as ludicrous as the president’s Columbo act:

Let me ask an obvious question: Any interrogation that includes 15 men and a bone saw—how does that go right?

It’s not easy to wring laughter from the constant grim reminders that we’re ruled by thieves and murderers, so cheers to Colbert and his writers for once again diving into the abyss and surfacing with a punch line. Steadfast and glorious!