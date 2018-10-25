Rick and Morty Writer to Create a New Star Trek Animated Comedy Series

“Yesteryear,” an episode of Star Trek: The Animated Series from 1973. CBS

As further evidence that we are currently living in the Trek-aissance, CBS All Access has ordered two seasons of another brand new Star Trek series. Star Trek: Lower Decks, created by Rick and Morty executive producer and writer Mike McMahan, will be an adult, animated half-hour comedy following “the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.” The show’s title and premise might sound familiar to Next Generation fans: “Lower Decks” is an episode that famously followed four junior officers aboard the Enterprise during the franchise’s seventh season.

“Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end,’” said Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. The show will be CBS All Access’ first original animated series and the first explicitly comedic installment in the Trek franchise, though Seth McFarlane’s The Orville while not an official Trek property, could certainly fall into that category.

“As a life-long Trekkie, it’s a surreal and wonderful dream come true to be a part of this new era of Star Trek,” said McMahan, who Deadline notes has a dog named Riker. “While Star Trek: Lower Decks is a half-hour, animated show at its core, it’s undeniably Trek—and I promise not to add an episode at the very end that reveals the whole thing took place in a training program.”