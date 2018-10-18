Studio 360

Pure Speculation

The many aspects of speculative fiction—sci-fi, fantasy, horror, alternate history, and everything else otherworldly.

Speculative fiction—the catchall term for nonrealist genres—in its many forms. Remembering the irascible speculative-fiction writer Harlan Ellison. How reading a sex scene in an Isaac Asimov book changes an adolescent’s understanding of gender identity. Colson Whitehead reads from his zombie novel, Zone One. And tracing the sci-fi–themed Afrofuturist tradition in music, from Sun Ra to Janelle Monáe.

