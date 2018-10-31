Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 527 with Dana Stevens, Isaac Butler, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts mourn the death of FilmStruck and other cultural spaces like it.

This week, the critics unpack Halloween, David Gordon Green’s affectionate homage to John Carpenter’s 1978 film. Does the new slasher movie’s self-awareness come at the cost of what made the original so great? Next, the gabbers debate the new Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and the challenge of sustaining real terror across 10 hours of content. Finally, they reflect on the history of women in horror, discussing the recent Blumhouse controversy and sharing some of their own women-directed favorites from the genre.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Halloween

• “What Makes Michael Myers Scary?” by Keith Phipps in Slate

• John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978)

• Jason Zinoman’s Shock Value

• The Haunting of Hill House

• Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House

• The Haunting (1963)

• Six Feet Under

• “The Haunting of Hill House’s Devastating Twist Episode Will Crush You Emotionally—and Enchant You Visually” by Sam Adams in Slate

• “Blumhouse Has Never Produced a Theatrically Released Horror Movie Directed by a Woman—but Hopes To” by Matt Patches in Polygon

• Paranormal Activity

• “The Others: Why Women Are Shut Out of Horror” by Soraya Roberts in Longreads

• Carol J. Clover’s Men, Women, and Chain Saws: Gender in the Modern Horror Film

• Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook

• The Babadook, reviewed by Dana Stevens

• Karyn Kusama’s The Invitation

Endorsements:

Dana: Amy Nicholson’s Halloween Unmasked

Isaac: Lucas Pope’s Return of the Obra Dinn

Steve: Matthew Hollis’ Now All Roads Lead to France

Outro: Tracy Morgan, Donald Glover, and Jeff Richmond’s “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah”

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

