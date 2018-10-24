Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 526 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss their Los Angeles culture recommendations for Julia to prepare for her big move.

This week, the critics discuss First Man, the new film from Damien Chazelle about NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, and attempt to unpack its politics. Is it really anti-American, “an accidental right-wing fetish object,” or somewhere in between? Next, they take on the Netflix series Salt Fat Acid Heat, chewing over what sets it apart from other cooking and travel shows. Finally, they’re joined by culture editor Forrest Wickman to debate the New American Songbook. How can we predict which of today’s hits will be tomorrow’s classics?

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• First Man

• “Damien Chazelle’s Follow-up to La La Land Is About a Sad Man Obsessed With Moonlight” by Dana Stevens in Slate

• “Marco Rubio Should Probably Go See First Man Before He Accuses It of ‘Total Lunacy’ ” by Sam Adams and Marissa Martinelli in Slate

• “ ‘First Man,’ Reviewed: Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong Bio-Pic Is an Accidental Right-Wing Fetish Object” by Richard Brody in the New Yorker

• The Post

• Spotlight

• ﻿Salt Fat Acid Heat

• Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat

• Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown

• “Anthony Bourdain Was More Than a Celebrity Chef” by Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner in Slate

• “Which of Today’s Hits Will Be Tomorrow’s Classics? Introducing the New American Songbook” by Forrest Wickman in Slate

• “The New American Songbook: The Ballots” in Slate

• “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

• “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

• “Pony” by Ginuwine

• “Ignition (Remix)” by R. Kelly

• “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

• “Wonderwall” by Oasis

• “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

Endorsements:

Dana: “The History of the Cover Song, and Why It May Be Making a Comeback” by Carl Wilson in Slate and the associated Spotify playlist

Julia: Going late to movies with reserved seating (plus a request to listeners: What should she do during her week in Shanghai?)

Steve: The indie band The Apartments; the Chatham Berry Farm in Chatham, New York; and the acoustic live version of A-ha’s “Take On Me”

Outro: An acoustic version of “Take On Me” by A-ha

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

