Watch Seth Meyers Run Down the Latest Long List of Horrible Things That Happened

Time to catch up on some of the bad things our bad president has done! NBC

Here are just some of the fun recent developments Seth Meyers covers in his newest “A Closer Look” segment:

• The President of the United States was unable to figure out how to close an umbrella.

• President Trump made a joke about cancelling an event on the day of a massacre because he was having a bad hair day.

• President Trump lied about when the stock market reopened after the Sept. 11 attacks to make himself seem less callous.

• Fox News gave airtime to any pundit they could find who was willing to irresponsibly speculate that the mail bombings were false flags.

• One of those pundits, Lou Dobbs, used to have a direct line to the White House and was called into senior-level meetings.

• Lou Dobbs was unable to make out the words on his teleprompter.

• Donald Trump responded to the mail bombs sent to CNN by continuing to criticize CNN on Twitter.

• Suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc turned out to be a big Trump supporter.

• Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Doocy, Hugh Hewett and Anthony Scaramucci blamed both sides.

• President Donald Trump cheered on Congressman Greg Gianforte for body-slamming a reporter.

There will be a lot of wonderful premises for comedy there, in about 22 years, but Meyers is stuck here in 2018 with the rest of us, trying to wade through this neverending shitshow and wring a laugh or two out of it. He does as well as anyone could:

Remember when Johnny Carson had so much time to waste during his monologue that he’d practice his golf swing?