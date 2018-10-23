Seth Meyers Takes Us on a Whirlwind Tour of the Death of Democracy

A symptom, not the cause. NBC

It’s been two weeks since Seth Meyers last took a closer look at the mess we’re in—the show was off the air while Meyers hosted Saturday Night Live—but this time around, the common thread isn’t “a lot of crazy stuff has happened!” so much as it’s “the American system of government has become fundamentally anti-democratic and will soon face a legitimacy crisis.” Which is true, but not a particularly common idea to see expressed on a network late night TV show! Please enjoy a stiff drink while attending this brief wake for government by the people:

Here’s the heart of Meyers’ argument, which has one joke and four specific examples of active measures Republicans are taking to destroy our government:

Trump is pulling out all the stops in the midterms to try to avoid the impending blue wave, and the reason these midterms feel so tense is that right now, millions of Americans feel their democracy isn’t working. Republicans are illegally purging voters and gerrymandering districts. Four justices on the Supreme Court have now been appointed by two presidents who lost the popular vote, and the most recent nominee was confirmed by a Senate majority that actually represents fewer Americans than the Senate minority. What we have now is a system that does the opposite of what the people want. It’s like if Lay’s let everybody vote on a new potato chip flavor, and a month later they announced that the winner was fried liver and cilantro. You’d be like, “I think something might be wrong with the voting system.”

That’s about the right facts-to-jokes ratio for the current situation. It’s dizzying to careen from something as genuinely horrifying as the audio of congressman Greg Gianforte assaulting a reporter to broad jokes like the “audio” of Stephen Miller getting fed, but Meyers lands everything but the True Life: I’m Getting Married reference. There was only one place for a segment about right-wing violence to end—the disgusting lies surrounding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi—and that’s where it went. Coincidentally, that’s also where Trump’s style of governance inevitably leads: a small windowless room where an anonymous bureaucrat—a little bored with the assignment, perhaps, daydreaming about lunch—is patiently waiting, with a bone saw.