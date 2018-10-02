Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump’s Press Conference

Late Night’s Seth Meyers takes a closer look at the press conference Trump held yesterday, in which he defended Brett Kavanaugh. After last week’s hearings, the Senate decided to allow for an independent FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee. Starting with stats, remarking that only 35 percent of Americans believe Kavanaugh, while only 34 percent agree with his nomination. The host is not surprised that the nominee is so unpopular—after all, “he looks like the kind of guy that yells at six-year-olds, you have to have a permit for this lemonade stand!”

But during the press conference, which started discussing the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, several female reporters attempted to ask the President about Kavanaugh and, “he shot them down in super demeaning and sexist ways,” remarks Meyers. “It’s almost like he saw someone else getting attention for acting like a maniac on TV and thought, I can top that.” Then Trump went from questioning the credibility of one of the three of Kavanaugh’s accusers, to calling the press “loco” for treating him unfairly, to an unrelated rant about how he’s never had a drink in his life, asking the press, “Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I’d be.” Meyer thinks he’s “basically saying, if you think I’m an ashole now, imagine if I had a few beers.”

After the decision to allow a one-week delay for the FBI investigation to take place, Senator Lindsey Graham seemed particularly upset that he’d be the one who would have to explain the situation to Trump. But Meyers doesn’t buy it, “you love being the Trump whisperer because it keeps you on the Sunday morning talking shows.” The host discusses the limited range of the investigation, which doesn’t include questioning the women accusing Kavanaugh, and compared it to “going on a trip to Paris and saying, I don’t want to see the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, or Notre Dame.”