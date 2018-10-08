Actor Scott Wilson of In Cold Blood and The Walking Dead Has Died at 76

Scott Wilson at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in 2016. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Scott Wilson, whose acting career spanned more than 50 years of film and television, has died at the age of 76 from cancer, Variety reports. Wilson’s most recent high-profile role was as a regular on AMC’s The Walking Dead, where he played farmer Hershel Greene. Although Wilson’s character was killed off in the fourth season, AMC announced at New York’s Comic Con on Saturday that he would be appearing in the show’s upcoming ninth season. Wilson’s death was announced on the show’s Twitter account:

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

Wilson, who originally hailed from Atlanta, hitchhiked to Los Angeles in 1961. He worked as a mail clerk for Standard Oil, pumped gas in Hollywood, and waited tables at Largo—the long-gone strip club on Sunset, not the extant comedy club—before breaking in a big way in 1967. That year, Wilson played a man wrongly accused of murder in In the Heat of the Night:

And he also handed in a blistering performance as a man very justly accused of murder in In Cold Blood, a role that he later said he beat out Paul Newman and Steve McQueen to get. Here he is crushing co-star Robert Blake’s dreams:

But In Cold Blood turned out to be a curse as well as a blessing: screenwriter and director Richard Brooks wanted to play up the verisimilitude of his true crime story, so Wilson and Blake were kept mostly anonymous, as though they were the real-life killers. Although their faces shared the cover of LIFE magazine with Truman Capote, their names did not: they were identified only as “actors who play killers in movie of [Capote’s] book.” Wilson ended up typecast as a villain, and bucked against it. Although he did turn in a memorable performance as the unlucky mechanic George Wilson in the 1974 adaptation of The Great Gatsby, his habit of turning down roles he didn’t like meant the roles eventually dried up, as he explained in a 1996 interview with the Los Angeles Times:

I didn’t handle things well. There were some dark holes in my—I don’t know if you want to call it a “career”—in my time out here. … I made a lot of silly mistakes. I couldn’t bring myself to do a lot of the stuff that was available.

The occasion for that interview was Wilson’s ultimately attempt to use his role as a chaplain in Dead Man Walking to relaunch his career, which by then had completely stalled out:

The bottom line is I’m an actor and an actor should act. … There were 11 years of downtime. That’s not an insignificant amount of time. There was a four-year stretch where I wasn’t acting at all. I worked as an industrial painter, painting drug stores.

Wilson’s return to the screen may have cost the world’s drugstores a few coats of paint, but theater and TV audiences got another 20 years of Wilson’s acting, and Wilson got residual checks from appearing in Pearl Harbor, so on the whole, it was a better deal for everyone. He went on to play one of Charlize Theron’s victims in Monster and did extraordinary work in 2005’s Junebug before landing his role on The Walking Dead. Here’s what he had to say about his chosen profession in 1967, during the filming of In Cold Blood:

Acting is magic. What else can it be? You study thoroughly, of course, but when you reach that moment of truth something else—fantasy—has to take over. I can’t really turn off this role at the end of the day, and I don’t want to till it’s finished.

Wilson is survived by his wife of four decades, Heavenly Wilson.