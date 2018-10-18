Samantha Bee Applauds Republicans for Getting “Creative” With Their Voter Suppression Tactics

On Wednesday, Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee turned to one of her favorite topics: voting. Specifically, she looked at the strategies around voting that the GOP is using to maintain power, including gerrymandering, blocking judicial appointments, and voter suppression, “otherwise known as Mitch McConnell’s version of the devil’s triangle,” said Bee. Indeed, controversies over voter identification requirements have surfaced in multiple states throughout the country in the past few weeks. “The vote hasn’t been this suppressed since Blake Shelton won Sexiest Man Alive, and you know they only counted his vote,” joked Bee.

In North Dakota, for example, the Supreme Court allowed for a new rule to be implemented that would require voters to show a form of identification that contains a street address. Bee points out that it’s probably not a coincidence that this law primarily affects those living in rural areas and Native Americans residing on reservations who, in past elections, have used a P.O. Box—the same voters who helped elect Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Down in Georgia, the gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who is also Georgia’s Secretary of State, is overseeing his own election against Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams. “File that under how the fuck is that legal,” said Bee. “It’s like a dog carrying his own leash.” The AP also reports that the state has put a hold on more than 53,000 voter registration applications, 70 percent of which belong to black voters. “In a state that’s only 30 percent black by the way, so if I do the math in my head, let me see, that’s … fucking racist,” said Bee.