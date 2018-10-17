Roseanne Barr Responds to Being Killed Off The Conners in Typical Roseanne Fashion

Roseanne Barr on Roseanne. Adam Rose/ABC

Even before a single episode of the Roseanne spinoff The Conners had aired, Roseanne Barr spoiled just how the writers planned to kill off her character, with an opioid overdose, calling it an insult to “the people who loved that family and that show.” Now, she and her spiritual advisor Rabbi Shmuley Boteach have released a statement reiterating Barr’s regret that the character was killed off and criticizing the network for not forgiving the “regrettable mistake” that got Barr fired: a racist tweet calling Valerie Jarrett, a former Obama adviser, a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.”

The statement also makes the case for Roseanne as a cultural institution, one too important to cancel:

Roseanne was the only show on television that directly addressed the deep divisions threatening the very fabric of our society. Specifically, the show promoted the message that love and respect for one another’s personhood should transcend differences in background and ideological discord. The show brought together characters of different political persuasions and ethnic backgrounds in one, unified family, a rarity in modern American entertainment. Above all else, the show celebrated a strong, matriarchal woman in a leading role, something we need more of in our country.

It’s worth noting that The Conners still has all of those things that made Roseanne great, with Sara Gilbert’s Darlene taking up the role of the strong, outspoken matriarch. The only thing the show is really missing is Barr, who, frankly, was not showing much “love and respect” for Valerie Jarrett, a personal of different background and ideology, with her tweet. It’s notable that Barr has still not fully accepted responsibility for her comment, blaming a variety of different factors for the racist remark after her initial apology calling the tweet a “bad joke.”

“In a hyper-partisan climate, people will sometimes make the mistake of speaking with words that do not truly reflect who they are. However, it is the power of forgiveness that defines our humanity,” the statement continues. “Our society needs to heal on many levels. What better way for healing than a shared moment, once a week, where we could have all enjoyed a compelling storyline featuring a witty character—a woman—who America connected with, not in spite of her flaws, but because of them. The cancellation of Roseanne is an opportunity squandered due in equal parts to fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Barr responded to The Conners in a much more characteristic way:

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018