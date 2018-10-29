Red Sox End Five-Year World Series Drought

The Boston Red Sox celebrate their first World Series victory since Barack Obama’s second term. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

They said it would never happen. The Boston Red Sox, besieged by misfortune and seemingly damned to wander the desert for eternity, have finally exorcised their demons. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday night and took home their first World Series since 2013.

Not since the bygone days of NBC’s Hannibal have they been able to celebrate their beloved Sox in Boston, but 2018’s team gave the Fenway faithful reason to—maybe, just maybe—believe. The scrappy Red Sox cobbled together a 108-54 regular season record and squeezed into the playoffs with an eight-game cushion over the rival Yankees. It was a nervy journey through the postseason, and Boston lost three whole games en route to this long-awaited title. When they lost to the Dodgers after 18 long innings in Game 3, fans could be forgiven for thinking the dreaded Curse of Jarrod Saltalamacchia was rearing its ugly head yet again. Would Boston forever be punished for letting Saltalamacchia walk away in free agency in 2013? It was starting to look that way.

But the Red Sox rebounded. A 9-6 win in Game 4 set up Sunday’s fireworks. Thanks to the home-run heroics of Steve Pearce and the postseason brilliance of a rejuvenated David Price, the plucky Red Sox won Game 5 and are partying like it’s 2013.

THE BOSTON RED SOX ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!



Chris Sale strikes out Manny Machado to close out the World Series! pic.twitter.com/u62k4SVQPv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

Try and imagine what life was like back then. “Royals” by Lorde was number one on the charts, classic talkie Bad Grandpa enchanted primitive theatergoers, and the iPhone 5S was just one month old. It was a different world, one in which the snake-bitten Red Sox were actually champions.

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox built a bridge to that forgotten era and stepped into immortality. It’s true: Good things come to those who wait.