Texas Beats Oklahoma on Last-Minute Field Goal as Announcer Gus Johnson Explodes Into Poetic Rapture

Texas beat rivals Oklahoma 48-45 on Saturday in a frenetic game that saw the Longhorns blow a 21-point fourth-quarter lead. A crazy Oklahoma run knotted the score at 45, but freshman kicker Cameron Dicker’s 40-yard field goal in the waning seconds gave Texas the victory. It was a thrilling affair, though I doubt anyone enjoyed it more than Fox’s Gus Johnson. The famously excitable play-by-play man was in fine form, and, like manna from heaven, he was sent a kicker by the name of Dicker for the game-winning play.

DICKER THE KICKER FOR RED RIVER IMMORTALITY. pic.twitter.com/TxSd92mPpX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2018

“EARTHQUAKE! … DICKER! THE KICKER!”

Johnson’s call may seem like a limerick due to its simple rhyme scheme, but he is clearly reclaiming the form for the modernists. This was poetry through and through.

“I HAVE! EATEN THE PLUMS! THAT WERE IN THE ICEBOX!”

Johnson spent much of the day throwing exclamation points on all his stanzas, and it was a joy to listen to.

QB1 ON THE RUN.



Kyler Murray takes it 67 yards for the @OU_Football TD and we've got ourselves a game! pic.twitter.com/LwDOtn6EfK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 6, 2018

Johnson has a knack for making exciting games even more electric, and Saturday’s Red River Showdown was one for his own personal highlight album. Each touchdown of Oklahoma’s improbable late comeback was met with increased volume until Trey Sermon’s game-tying run sent Johnson straight to sonic Valhalla.

IT'S A BRAND NEW BALLGAME Y'ALL!!@OU_Football ties it up late in the 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/Swusrdoxvz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 6, 2018

Johnson is the rare example of someone who can crank it past 11. The dial on his amp is a Möbius strip, and, thanks to Dicker the kicker, we got to hear him at his best.