Live at Politics and Prose

Good and Mad

Rebecca Traister discusses how female rage can power political change.

By

Listen to Episode No. 223 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Rebecca Traister discusses her book, Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger, at Sixth & I.

You can watch a video of this talk or a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

Books Feminism Podcasts