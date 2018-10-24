A scene from Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is a real movie that exists. Disney

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise started as a silly but fun swashbuckling action-comedy inspired by a theme park ride and doubling as a vehicle for Johnny Depp’s Keith Richards impression. But after four terrible sequels, which were somehow both increasingly predictable and nonsensical, it’s finally time for Jerry Bruckheimer to make Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and then never stop forcing these films on the population for the rest of eternity. (If you can’t wait, just make your way to the Bad Place, where Pirates 6 is already playing—forever.)

Disney is reportedly in early talks with the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are responsible for the two Deadpool blockbusters. It’s not clear whether Johnny Depp will appear again as Jack Sparrow. The actor was accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard (who eventually dropped the charges), but this hasn’t stopped Depp from being cast in blockbusters so far this year. It’s hard to imagine why anyone would take on this sinking franchise, except for the fact the past four sequels made a combined $4 billion.