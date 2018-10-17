Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In the wake of his recent split with Ariana Grande, the Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson has cancelled a scheduled appearance tonight at Temple University. He was set to perform at the school’s “Comedy Night Live,” but in a press release said he wouldn’t attend because of “personal reasons.” Comedian Adam DeVine is set to take his place.

Similarly, over the weekend, Grande cancelled her performance at the F**k Cancer’s benefit gala. Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, said the star needed some time. On Sunday, TMZ reported that the couple had ended their short engagement, which was announced in June after the pair had been dating for less than one month. It seems Grande was the one who made the final decision and, according to ET, “Pete is incredibly heartbroken,” and “still so in love with her.” Their source claims one of the reasons behind the breakup is that, “she was emotionally unavailable,” and adds that the two remain close friends and, “haven’t ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work.”

Since announcing the breakup on Sunday, Grande has reportedly returned her engagement ring and quit social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story explaining that it was, “hard not to bump [into] news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn.” But don’t worry, it appears that she will be the one to keep Piggy Smalls, the miniature pig the couple got just a couple months ago.