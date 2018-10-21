Pete Davidson Speaks Out About His Breakup With Ariana Grande: “Anybody Looking for a Roommate?”

Pete Davidson attends the Video Music Awards back in 2017. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson talked about his recent breakup with pop star Ariana Grande during a standup set at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The occasion was “Judd & Pete for America,” a benefit show for SwingLeft.org featuring Davidson and director Judd Apatow. Davidson cancelled a scheduled appearance at Temple University on Wednesday, citing personal reasons, but made the trip west for the pre-election fundraiser.

Davidson’s place in the lineup was less than ideal: He went onstage to do standup right after Belmont Tench of the Heartbreakers played a set that ended with “American Girl,” so the comedian opened by (quite correctly) complaining that no one should have to follow a performance of “American Girl” before joking about recent developments in his personal life:

Who the fuck wants to follow that? Am I not going through enough that I have to fucking follow that? … Well, as you can tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Anybody have any open rooms? Anybody looking for a roommate?

Davidson, who is now a walking reminder that couples tattoos are a bad idea—he got at least six Ariana-Grande-themed tattoos over the course of their whirlwind romance, while Grande may have gotten as many as seven of her own—mentioned the ink-related fallout, while alluding to the fact that he had to cover up a tattoo of his previous ex, Cazzie David, before proposing to Grande:

I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m fucking 0-for-2 in the tattoo department. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me because she’d leave.

Besides Apatow and Tench, the non-Davidson part of the night’s lineup included Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, and Darren Criss. On Oct. 27th, Largo will present “Judd & Beck for America,” a similar event, this time organized by Norman Lear’s People for the American Way. Neither Judd Apatow nor Beck have broken up with Ariana Grande or Pete Davidson, but there’s still plenty of time.