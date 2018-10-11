Pet Sematary Returns From the Dead With a New Trailer

Do not trust this cat. Paramount

Last night, someone apparently took a VHS copy of director Mary Lambert’s 1989 adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, carried it in a green Hefty bag over the deadfall, quick and sure, proceeded through Little God Swamp, climbed the forty-five stone steps to the old burial ground, and planted it in the thin, sour soil under a cairn, because today the movie has come back like the cat in the nursery rhyme. Pet Sematary had been dead, that was one thing; it is alive now, and that is another; there is something fundamentally different, fundamentally wrong about it, and that is a third. Something has happened. See for yourself:

The people most likely responsible are directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer and screenwriter Jeff Buhler, although actors Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow probably know more than they’re telling. They say what you buy is what you own and sooner or later what you own will come back to you. Paramount owns Pet Sematary, and in April it’s coming back to all of us. Lock up your scalpels.