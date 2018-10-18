Orange Is the New Black was one of the first Netflix Original Series. Cara Howe / Netflix

Netflix has announced that the upcoming seventh season of Orange Is the New Black will be the show’s last. The announcement came in the form of a video on Twitter featuring several members of the show’s cast, including Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, and Kate Mulgrew. “I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family we have created together,” said Aduba.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The show, inspired by Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, has won four Emmys and has been nominated for several more across drama and comedy categories. The series was one of the first Netflix Originals to launch on the streaming service in 2013. Season 7 will premiere in the summer of 2019.

In a separate statement, the show’s creator Jenji Kohan said, “After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.” Other members of the team took to twitter to make their bittersweet feelings about the final season clear, including Brooks, who tweeted, “To the Orange fans, from far and wide… you all are the most LOYAL, LOVING fans a girl could EVER ask for. You all have held me up when I wanted to give up. When I felt invisible, you saw me. When I felt less than, you encouraged me.”