The New York Giants’ Best Receiver Is Also Their Best Quarterback

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most electric wide receivers in football, but he has been grounded this season by his milquetoast quarterback, Eli Manning. Manning is getting long in the tooth, and it has shown on the field. Against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Beckham took matters into his own hands and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Saquon Barkley off a trick play.

Beckham’s bomb was the Giants’ first touchdown pass longer than 50 yards this season.

In an interview with ESPN published on Sunday, Beckham was asked whether Manning was to blame for the team’s offensive struggles. “I don’t know,” he said. “I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket … Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe.”

Beckham wished for a quarterback who can air the ball downfield, and, in a Twilight Zone-worthy twist, he got one.