Fascinated by the firestorm of greed, excess, ingenuity, and risk that defined Wall Street during the 1980s but not in the mood to watch slouchy middle-age white dudes snort coke off of strippers? Showtime’s new series Black Monday looks to scratch that itch. The description released with a new trailer for the show on Friday promises a narrative outside of the “blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street.” Instead, Black Monday will focus on outsiders at the center of the world’s largest financial system.

Premiering in January, the show professes to elucidate the still mysterious cause of the worst stock-market crash in Wall Street history which occurred on Monday, Oct. 19, 1987. On that day the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22.6 percent, with reverberations reaching markets around the world. People have speculated that heightened hostilities in the Persian Gulf, fear of higher interest rates, and the advent of computerized trading all contributed to this collapse. But ultimately it was panic that accelerated the disaster, and the new Black Monday trailer takes inspiration from this frenzied energy.

The teaser trailer reveals Don Cheadle brandishing lots of coke, Regina Hall looking badass, and Andrew Rannells managing to appear conniving and shocked at the same time, all set to the heart-thumping “Freeee” from Kids See Ghosts. And in a declaration that it’s no longer too soon to laugh about the 1987 catastrophe, the 10-episode series will be a comedy directed by Seth Rogen along with his usual creative partner Evan Goldberg.